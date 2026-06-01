John McEnroe believes he knows the key reason behind Serena Williams’ shock return to tennis

Serena Williams has left the tennis world stunned by announcing her return to the sport, four years after she last played a professional match.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been awarded a wildcard for the doubles draw at Queen’s, where she will be paired with Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Williams’ upcoming schedule has been speculate, with many expecting the American great to make her long-awaited return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2022.

Speaking on TNT Sports coverage of Roland Garros, John McEnroe expressed his surprise at the news, as well as a potential reason Williams’ return.

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“I’m semi-shocked that she’s decided to do this at her age after having two kids and what she’s accomplished,” he said alongside Johanna Konta and Laura Robson.

“I know she didn’t win a major after she had her first kid and I know that is something she wanted to prove she could do, so I’m assuming she was slightly disappointed in not doing that. Having said that, when’s her last match? Like four or five years ago?

“That’s a big ask even for Serena, but it’s awesome for tennis let’s be real. She’s the GOAT. One question, why isn’t she playing with her sister? At any rate, she’s not, so we’ll talk about Victoria for a second.

“You look up to someone, you idolise someone, you think you’re never going to have a chance to even be on the court with her, and the next thing you know you get a call.”

Robson, who was behind the decision to bring Williams back as the tournament director of the WTA side of Queen’s, was full of optimism about the return.

“It’s just so great to have such a big name involved in the grass court season,” she said in response to McEnroe. “She’s going to be on the doubles court with Vicky Mboko.

“It almost doesn’t matter how the results go because I’m going to have a smile on my face seeing Serena back. I’m very happy! She’s been practicing for a good few months.

Konta, likewise, believes Williams return can be nothing but good for tennis and the grass court season.

“If nothing else, it is getting people talking about it,” she explained. “What an opportunity for people, for youngsters, even younger tennis players who are just starting out on Tour.

“They’ve never seen her in real life. It’s going to be an experience. I’m a bit shocked. But why? Then why not?”

The women’s draw at Queen’s is set to begin on June 8th, just two days after the women’s Roland Garros final. The likes of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova are currently signed up for the event.