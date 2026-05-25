Tennis icon John McEnroe has spoken to Tennis365 about Jannik Sinner’s incredible winning streak and bid to win a maiden French Open title.

World No 1 Sinner has won 29 consecutive matches, and he is the overwhelming favourite to win the 2026 French Open in the absence of his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

Since losing to Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open in February, Sinner has collected titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome — dropping just three sets in the process.

The 24-year-old Italian is chasing his fifth Grand Slam crown, and victory at Roland Garros would see him complete the career Grand Slam (winning each of the four majors).

During a TNT Sports media event ahead of the French Open, Tennis365 asked McEnroe about the level Sinner has performed at during his outstanding run.

“Well, I don’t think that anyone is particularly shocked,” said the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

“He’s been playing at this level for a couple of years. Him and Carlos have won every major [between them]; nine in a row. So, this is not surprising.

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“Then you throw in the fact that Carlos hasn’t played in Madrid, and didn’t play in Rome; you get a better idea of, okay… yeah, he (Sinner) beat Alcaraz in Monte Carlo, but Carlos still has a winning record against him, and won the French Open [last year].

“So, it was just getting more exciting and not quite sure what to expect when the two of them played. It was something we, as tennis fans, all looked forward to. So, it’s definitely a bummer [that Alcaraz is injured], there’s no question about that.

“But at the same time, when you lose Carlos, then there’s more pressure on Jannik. Me, I’m picking him against the entire field, and probably so are a lot of other people.

“So, it’s gonna be more pressure. It seems like he’s handling it extremely well, you’ve gotta say. There’s been a couple of bumps, where physically he looked like he was toast; against [Eliot] Spizzirri in Australia and [Daniil] Medvedev recently.

“So, there’s been two or three times that it’s looked like it’s dicey, but he’s been able to get through it.

“That, for me, is the best chance of him losing.”

Sinner will face world No 171 Clement Tabur in his opening match at Roland Garros on Thursday.

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