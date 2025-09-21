John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors produced one of the most famous and influential rivalries in tennis history, and the former has now revealed how tension between the two almost boiled over when they were meant to be on the same team.

Two of the leading stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s, McEnroe and Connors — who combined for a staggering 15 Grand Slam singles titles — famously did not see eye to eye during their playing careers, with the two facing off 34 times across their careers.

And, despite both being American, the Davis Cup ultimately proved to be one of the most contentious points of their rivalry.

McEnroe was part of the dominant US team that won four titles in the space of five years from 1978-1982, sealing his place as one of the greatest players in event history.

However, it was much less of a priority for eight-time Grand Slam champion Connors, who — after making his debut in 1976 — only competed in one 1981 quarter-final across the next eight years.

It was not until 1984 that Connors returned to action in the event, looking to play and win in a final for the first time, alongside McEnroe in a team captained by fellow US Icon Arthur Ashe,

And, speaking on Served with Andy Roddick, McEnroe revealed how the return of his foe only added to the tension between the two at the time.

He said: “I did play Davis Cup with Jimmy Connors once, and for nine of the 12 months when we got to the finals and lost, we didn’t speak to each other. So that’s not the team environment you want.

“At one point, the late great Arthur Ashe, who was the captain at the time, says to me: ‘John, the team dinner is on Wednesday, is it ok if you don’t come because Jimmy doesn’t want you there?’

“I go: ‘Arthur, you know I love you. But you’re also aware that I’ve played every match the last seven years, and Jimmy’s just come in as it looks good on his resume. Do you think maybe he should be the one who doesn’t go?'”

“Arthur agreed. So Jimmy didn’t come. We didn’t speak most of that year.”

Anchored by Connors and McEnroe throughout, the US team would ultimately reach the Davis Cup Final in 1984, though suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sweden in Gothenburg.

However, despite the campaign ending in disappointing fashion, McEnroe revealed that the US campaign did help the relationship between him and Connors start to thaw – something that took him by surprise.

He added: “We went out to dinner, and suddenly he’s like: ‘It’s all good, John.’ And I’m thinking, ‘What? We don’t want peace.”

