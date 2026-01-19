John McEnroe has described Novak Djokovic’s record at the Australian Open as “mindblowing” as he also cast doubt over the Serbian’s ability to beat both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

Djokovic started his campaign at the 2026 Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 hammering of world No 71 Pedro Martinez on Rod Laver Arena — his 100th victory at Melbourne Park.

The world No 4 was playing his first match since he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Athens final over two months ago. He had been due to begin his season at the Adelaide International, but he withdrew.

The 38-year-old, who is bidding for an 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam, would become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in history if he were to triumph in Melbourne.

Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight major titles since Djokovic secured his most recent Slam at the 2023 US Open.

What did John McEnroe say about Novak Djokovic?

Speaking to TNT Sports, McEnroe proclaimed that he does not think Djokovic possesses the belief that he can overcome both Alcaraz and Sinner at a Grand Slam.

“In his heart of hearts and in my opinion, no,” said the former world No 1.

“I don’t think he can beat both of those guys when he has already had to go through five matches — that’s the problem. That’s the reality he has talked about.

“A lot of people might think, ‘Why are you still going at this point, you haven’t won in a couple of years and you are so used to winning?’ Why not would be the question?

“In my book, he is No 3 in the world. He made four semis last year and beat Alcaraz here. He must think he can still win this otherwise, because he won’t play unless he thinks he can win, which is tougher because he doesn’t play much.”

The seven-time major singles champion also marvelled at Djokovic’s feat of winning 10 titles at the Australian Open.

“It is mindblowing,” McEnroe said.

“We talk about Rafa [Nadal] winning 14 French Opens and you think that doesn’t seem possible, and then you come to Novak and he has won 10 of these. So, you’re like, how does he figure it out each off-season?

“In a lot of cases, he hasn’t played and you are not quite sure where he is at physically or mentally. And he comes down here and does his thing and gets in the head of whoever he is playing and figures it out. It’s amazing.”

Who will Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

The former world No 1 will take on 141st-ranked Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round of the Australian Open.

