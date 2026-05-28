John McEnroe has discussed Novak Djokovic’s level at the 2026 French Open following the shock exit of world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner was a heavy favourite to claim his maiden title at Roland Garros in the absence of his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz, who won the last two editions of the clay-court major.

After winning the first five Masters 1000 events of 2026, Sinner took his winning streak to 30 matches by crushing Clement Tabur in the first round in Paris.

The 24-year-old Italian lost only three sets across these 30 wins, and he was on the brink of another dominant victory when leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 in his second round match with 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

However, with temperatures soaring in Paris, Sinner‘s body began to break down in the third set on Court Philippe-Chatrier, and he collapsed to a five-set defeat.

The four-time Grand Slam champion’s loss means that Djokovic and Alexander Zverev — who are both in the bottom half of the draw — are now the two favourites for the title.

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No 3 seed Djokovic, who turned 39 last week, is the only Grand Slam champion left in the draw, while second seed Zverev is a three-time major finalist.

Djokovic won his 24th and most recent major almost three years ago at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian battled to four-set wins against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Valentin Royer in his first two matches at the French Open.

Speaking on TNT Sports, McEnroe assessed how Djokovic has performed at Roland Garros so far.

“I think his level is pretty high,” said the seven-time major singles champion.

“Explain to me how this guy does it when he doesn’t play at all between majors? He comes out and it’s as if he didn’t miss a beat.

“I know he doesn’t care much about the other tournaments anymore, but it feels like you have to play some of them, but for him, he doesn’t have to.

“He’s defying time.”

The former world No 1 also looked ahead to Djokovic’s blockbuster third round clash with 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

“I’m picking Djokovic to win, but I think that’s one of the biggest moments of Fonseca’s career so far and will open him up,” said the American.

“He has so much expectation and it’s such a great result for him. This is big for him.”

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