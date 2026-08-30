Tennis icon John McEnroe has named his favourite to win the 2026 US Open men’s singles title, and he did not pick either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will miss the US Open due to a knee injury, having been sidelined since securing his fifth major title at Wimbledon last month.

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open, suffered early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati prior to the US Open.

Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion, but he enters the tournament without having played a singles match in over four months after suffering a wrist injury in April.

Djokovic, a 24-time major winner, has played just one match since Wimbledon — which was an opening round loss in Cincinnati.

Speaking to Eurosport, McEnroe argued Zverev is the man to beat at the US Open.

“There are strong arguments that he (Zverev) is the favourite for the title,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“Even though things haven’t gone particularly well for him this summer, I believe he is more confident than ever.

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“He played brilliantly at Wimbledon and seemed to be playing at almost his absolute best. Besides, he doesn’t have to play against Sinner.

“In best-of-five sets, he is simply harder to beat because he’s extremely fit.”

The American added: “I actually believe something unusual will happen.

“I’m not sure exactly what, but there are a handful of players who could surprise us in a similar way to how Flavio Cobolli surprised us at the French Open.

“That’s possible because there’s a certain amount of uncertainty surrounding Carlos and Novak. The door is open for about ten players.”

During an appearance on the TODAY show, McEnroe argued that the uncertainty over Alcaraz could open the door for American star Ben Shelton.

“I am most excited about Carlos Alcaraz being back playing, he’s been hurt for four months. He had a wrist problem,” said the former world No 1.

“If he doesn’t go all the way, I think the door is more open for the American male players. I’d go with Ben Shelton. But there’s a couple of other guys, Frances Tiafoe.”

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