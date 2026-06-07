Alexander Zverev has been handed a glorious chance to end his long wait for a Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open and now the pressure has been piled on the German by tennis great John McEnroe.

Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury ended his hopes of defending his title at Roland Garros long before the first ball was struck in this year’s tournament in Paris.

When Jannik Sinner then crashed out in the second round and he was affected by heat in his defeat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the door swung wide open for Zverev to finally clinch the major title that has eluded him throughout his career.

The German has insisted he is not listening to any comments from ex-players and he has cut himself off social media platforms in a big to dilute the pressure that is already building him around now.

Now McEnroe has told Zverev that if he fails to beat Italy’s Fabio Cobolli in Sunday’s Roland Garros final, he may never break his Grand Slam duck.

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“I would say, this is the by far the biggest and greatest opportunity that he’s had,” said McEnroe, who has been working for TNT Sports and HBO Max at Roland Garros.

“There’s no question about it. He’s playing better than a bunch of players even before this. So this is obviously a huge match.

“I wouldn’t absolutely say he’s not going to win one if he doesn’t win tomorrow, but I would be like, if he’s not able to capitalise here people would add even more pressure and it would be even more difficult pressure wise. Like, ‘he couldn’t win here, and he didn’t win at the Open blah, blah, blah. So, he’s put himself in this position.

“He’s always been very consistent, very fit. It feels like his time has come.”

Boris Becker has also urged his fellow German to seize the moment as he said: “Germany is watching. We’re crossing our fingers. The guy is good enough. He deserves it. He’s been knocking at the door now for 10-11 years.

“It’s his fourth major final, but that’s the same problem, because he’s failed every time he’s been here. Cobolli is not going to give it to him.

“He’s very talented, he’s very charming, he’s a good athlete but Germany is rooting for one guy, that’s for sure.”

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Zverve’s near misses in his previous Grand Slam finals will certainly add to the pressure for the No 2 seed as he looks to finally get over the finishing line in Paris.

Overcoming his self doubt may be as big a challenge as beating Cobolli as Zverev looks to fend off the pressure he must be feeling heading into a match that could allow him to realise his ultimate dream.

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