Jon Wertheim says that Naomi Osaka’s split with Patrick Mouratoglou after just 10 months of collaboration is not a ‘huge surprise, given that the four-time Grand Slam champion ‘doesn’t have confidence.’

The renowned sports journalist and commentator weighed in on the high-profile separation, whilst speaking on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

Osaka and Mouratoglou began their on-court relationship after an early defeat at the 2024 US Open, with inconsistent results in the period since.

During their collaboration, she lifted her first clay-court title at the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo and reached the final of the Auckland Open in Jannuary.

“I don’t think this was a huge surprise,” the Tennis Channel contributor stated.

“This has been a relationship of less than a year. Osaka has won a fair amount of matches, but not at the biggest and best events.

“She just took a loss to Emma Raducanu in Washington, her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was not there. I think some of this is about results and some of this is about logistics.

“Patrick has got his hand in a million pots and is promoting a book and is doing the tennis showdown. Naomi is based in Miami and Patrick is an ocean away in Nice.

“Patrick is also a guy who pumps a player up with confidence, I think he is much better known for that than any tactical expertise and I think if a player doesn’t have confidence, as Naomi doesn’t appear to have much of right now, I am not sure what the relationship is all about.”

“Merci Patrick,” the 27-year-old wrote to social media, making the separation official.

“It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around.”

However, it didn’t take long for the four-time Grand Slam champion to find a replacement for the renowned coach – adding Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis.

The Pole worked with Agnieszka Radwanska from 2011-2018 and, more recently, with Iga Swiatek for a three-year period in which the current world No 3 won four of her six Grand Slams.

Osaka and Wiktorowski’s first tournament working together is the Canadian Open, with the former already winning her first-round match against Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2.

The former world No 1 will be hoping for a longer-term relationship, having wished for such a collaboration at the time of joining forces with Mouratoglou in September 2024.

“I think I’m at a stage in my life that I don’t want to have regrets,” said Osaka, at the time.

“I’d rather pull the trigger on something and I don’t want to say ‘fail’, but I feel like I really need to learn as much as possible in this stage of my career.

“I try not to get into relationships with people for the short term. I try to think of it as a long-term commitment.”