Juan Carlos Ferrero said to have picked Ben Shelton to ‘go after’ Carlos Alcaraz

Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero is one of the highest profile coaching partnerships in a long time.

The Spanish coach had been teasing a return to the ATP Tour for months since splitting with Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the 2025 season.

Many names were touted, including the likes of Jannik Sinner and Rafael Jodar, but the Spanish coach eventually opted for the 2026 US Open finalist.

The pair will begin working together in the off-season ahead of 2027, with Shelton stating he wants to improve his clay court game under Ferrero.

Many are wary about Ferrero and Shelton’s partnership, including Greg Rusedski and Rick Macci, but Andy Roddick is far more positive about the collaboration.

Roddick believes the partnership ticks a lot of boxes, particularly with Shelton’s father, Brian Shelton, also staying on the coaching team.

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“And so I think just that in view of okay, I helped this guy break through at his first Grand Slam. Let’s fill that void. I’ve been number one in the world. All right, let’s fill that void. You’re an expert on the surface that I’m least effective on. Okay, that’s a great check.

“Like, so this compliments this team very well on paper. The fact that Brian exists also makes this realistic logistically because without Brian Shelton there, all of a sudden you’re going, ‘Okay, is Ben spending 6 weeks a year in Spain or is Juan Carlos going to spend 3 months a year in the United States?’

“Neither seems like at least traditionally what either of those guys wants to do, right? With Brian there knowing and being able to pace through practice weeks and all that and then having Juan Carlos come in and add value and almost prioritising the weeks that he can add value.

“This is a win but to your point it doesn’t happen without without Brian. I don’t think it doesn’t make it logistically possible without Brian. So listen, a lot of people would have would have jumped at this opportunity. It’s exciting.

“We’ve all heard over and over and over about this men’s drought on the American side. If you’re one Juan Carlos Ferrero, you’re going, “Yeah, that’s a fun story. I can get into that.” Like, this is a big challenge.”

However, Roddick also believes Ferrero has picked Shelton as he truly believes he can challenge Alcaraz and Sinner. He even believes that he would have made his decision with his split from Alcaraz on his mind.

“There’s two monsters. One I know very well and the other one I know very well with Alcaraz and Sinner. That’s who we’re going to have to go through.

“And also, I got to think like, listen, Juan Carlos, you don’t get to a French Open champion. You don’t get to number one in the world without some ego, right? He’s going, ‘Okay, which one in the holster can we use to go after the guy who fired me?’ You know, Shelton’s as good of an answer as any.”

Shelton is the current world No 4, so he is not far behind Alcaraz or Sinner in the rankings currently, but his head-to-head record against both men tells a different story.

He’s lost nine of his 10 matches against Sinner, while he currently trails his head-to-head against Alcaraz with three defeats from his four matches.

That is one of the key changes Ferrero will need to make in order to get the American ready to challenge both men at Grand Slam level.