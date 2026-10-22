Juan Carlos Ferrero set to have Carlos Alcaraz wish granted before the 2026 season ends

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s split at the end of the 2025 season was a piece of news that no one saw coming.

Ferrero and Alcaraz had worked together since the Spaniard’s emergence on the ATP Tour and they collected six Grand Slam titles together between 2022 and 2025.

Alcaraz continued without Ferrero with just Samuel Lopez as his coach, while Ferrero has continued to tease a return to coaching with another ATP Tour star.

The likes of Rafael Jodar and Jannik Sinner have been touted as Ferrero’s next move, with the latter predicted to be a controversial move considering his links with Alcaraz.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz and Ferrero have always remained respectful of each other since their split, despite the sudden nature of their separation.

They are yet to meet up, however, but they could soon get their chance to do just that at an upcoming ATP Tour tournament.

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According to MARCA, Ferrero is set to be in attendance at the ATP Finals, with the year-end tournament taking place between the 15th and 22nd November in Turin.

The Spanish coach has made it no secret that he would like to see Alcaraz again, having not properly spoken to the star since their split at the end of 2025.

In an interview earlier this year, Alcaraz said: “It’s been a while now, so we can’t just meet up and give each other a hug. When that day comes, it will be a positive thing for both of us, and sooner or later it has to happen. It will happen.”

Alcaraz and Ferrero were both in attendance at the ATP Finals last year, as the Spaniard made his way to the final of the year-end competition.

The Spaniard defeated Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti in the group stage to finish top of his group. He followed that up by beating Felix Auger Aliassime in straight sets to make the final for the first time in his career.

He was then defeated by Jannik Sinner, who won 7-5, 7-6 against Alcaraz to win the tournament for the second consecutive year.

With no Sinner at this year’s tournament, Alcaraz is one of the key favourites to win the tournament in 2026, alongside Alexander Zverev.

Zverev, Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton are currently the only names who have confirmed their place at the tournament so far this year.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils, Rafael Jodar, and Novak Djokovic are all currently vying to join them.