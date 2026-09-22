Juan Carlos Ferrero’s return to tennis as a coach is reportedly imminent, if the Grand Slam winning coach’s own words are to be believed.

“I think I’m going to come back on the tennis tour, but I can’t say with whom,” said Ferrero recently, who hasn’t worked with anyone since splitting with Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the 2026 season.

The Spanish coach has also worked with Alexander Zverev and he is surely the hottest free agent coach in tennis at this present time.

Many believe Rafael Jodar and even Jannik Sinner could be the biggest contenders to work with Ferrero.

Jodar has been working with his dad since his emergence on the ATP Tour in 2026, while Sinner is currently working with Darren Cahill, with the Australian coach potentially retiring at the end of the year.

While the likes of Jodar and Sinner have been suggested for Ferrero to coach, Steve Johnson believes another top ATP star could be a good fit.

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Speaking on Nothing Major, the former American professional tennis star said: “I’m thinking maybe Felix Auger-Aliassime. Could it could be Felix? Yes, he’s trying to get over the hump. That would be a guy.

“I feel like he [Ferrero] is going to kind of get his pick at this point,” added Johnson.

“I feel like he’s earned that, you know, to jump back in with whoever he wants because if you’re one of those guys, why wouldn’t you want Ferrero on your bag? I think it’s either Jodar or Felix. I’ll take Felix.”

Auger-Aliassime split with his long-time coach Frederic Fontang, who had worked with the Canadian for the past 10 years.

“After nearly ten years of working together, it has recently been decided that Wimbledon would be my last tournament with Frederic by my side as my coach,” said Auger-Aliassime on social media.

“Today, I want to express my deepest respect, gratitude, and admiration for his dedication and the passion he brought every single day to helping me achieve my goals.

“Since I was 16 years old, he has guided my development and helped me experience incredible moments through this sport. He has also been by my side during the toughest moments of my career.”

Auger-Aliassime has not yet hired another coach, so he is currently a heavy favourite to work with Ferrero, should he return to the ATP Tour.

The Canadian is still one of the best players on the ATP Tour and he currently sits at world No 5 in the rankings, so there would be plenty to work with for Ferrero.