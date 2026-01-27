For the first time in six years, Juan Carlos Ferrero is finding himself in an unfamiliar position as he is no longer part of the Carlos Alcaraz coaching team for the Australian Open.

Ferrero had missed Alcaraz’s trip to Melbourne before as he was absent from the 2024 hard-court Grand Slam as he was still recovering from knee surgery, but that was different as he still had an input from his home back in Spain.

This time, though, he no longer has contact with the Alcaraz team following their shock split last December with Samuel Lopez now the man in charge of mentoring the world No 1.

Watching from the sidelines has been difficult for the 2003 French Open champion as he had been involved in Alcaraz’s Grand Slam career since the youngster made his major debut in 2021.

“It’s tough when you see Carlos competing and you see your whole team sitting in the player’s box,” Ferrero told TenGolf. “It’s not easy, what you feel. I’m pleased with how he’s been playing and with the fact that he hasn’t dropped a set yet. He’s at a high level.”

While Alcaraz is looking to win his first Grand Slam without Ferrero by his side, the latter has gone down a new path as he has started working with young Spanish golfer Angel Ayora.

He made the announcement earlier this week, stating “golf also excites me – it’s an individual sport where the mental aspect plays a crucial role”.

Following his split from Alcaraz, it had been widely anticipated he would take an extended period off before continuing his coaching career in tennis, but the former world No 1 says it was time for a big change.

“After what happened with Carlos, ultimately it’s about a change of scenery, something that I think is necessary, especially for a while,” he said.

“It is clear that in the end, tennis is my life and will continue to be because I am still working in my tennis academy and I am also receiving quite a few offers from the men’s [ATP] and even women’s [WTA] circuits.”

So what can he add to Ayora’s coaching?

“I spoke with Juan Ochoa, Ángel’s coach, and they gave me a bit of an opportunity to delve a little deeper into the world of golf and see what is needed and required to compete at the highest level,” the Spaniard stated.

“It is a trial period, but I am enjoying it, I must say I am comfortable. It’s a world I know, and I think the assistance with Ángel is mainly at a mental level, emotional management, which is very important in golf.

“I think players are very accustomed to hitting very good shots, and when they hit a bad one, they punish themselves a lot. That’s an area where a lot of work can be done.

“Angel is very young, has just arrived on the circuit, has many courses to experience for the first time, and many things to improve. Being here with them is about trying to help him improve in those mental aspects, as I believe golf is highly mental.”