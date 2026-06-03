Juan Carlos Ferrero says he is ready to get back into coaching after his shock split with Carlos Alcaraz just over six months ago.

The pair began working together when Alcaraz was just 15, and over their seven-year stint, they won six Grand Slams.

Just when it looked like their partnership was going from strength to strength, the Spaniard announced they had “decided to part ways” last December.

In a statement at the time, Alcaraz said, “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time, you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you.”

Ferrero, who once described Alcaraz as his “fourth child”, later said he wish he could have continued working with the 23-year-old.

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Since their breakup, Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

The seven-time major winner is currently out injured with a wrist injury, which has ruled him out of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2026.

And after a bit of a break from the game, Ferrero has opened the door to coaching Alcaraz’s great rival, Sinner, in the future.

He told Corriere della Sera, “A few months ago, I would have said no: my split with Carlos was still fresh, and I wouldn’t have been ready.

“But now that I feel stronger, I say: why not? Sinner loves to work hard and is willing to do whatever it takes to stay No. 1: I like that attitude. It would be wonderful to coach him.”

The Italian’s core coaches are Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. The world No 1 has worked with the pair since 2022 and while the latter may step away from coaching this decade, the former is unlikely to.

Incidentally, Ferrero also outlined how Alcaraz – who is now coached by Samuel Lopez – is slightly better than four-time major winner Sinner.

He added, “It all comes down to the details. Carlos is more dynamic, has a wider range of shots, and knows how to disrupt Jannik’s rhythm – Jannik loves to play one way above all others: fast, hitting at the same height.

“At his own pace, he’s extremely hard to beat. In my opinion, 100 percent, Carlos is a hair’s breadth ahead; I’d say it’s 55-45. Matches between those two have always been—and always will be—extremely close.”

Ferrero also said that the improvements they made to Alcaraz’s game was “specifically tailored” to beat Sinner. The Spaniard leads their head to head 10-7 but the Italian has won their last two meetings.

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