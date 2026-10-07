Juan Carlos Ferrero picks between Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner and says numbers point to one winner

Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero made an interesting comment when he was asked to pick between the Spanish star and Jannik Sinner.

Ferrero and Alcaraz split in December 2025, bringing an end to a hugely successful partnership that started in 2018, when Alcaraz was 15.

Alcaraz captured 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, while working with Ferrero — who is a former world No 1 and French Open champion.

Samuel Lopez — who coaches at Ferrero’s academy — took over as Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

In his first tournament since parting ways with Ferrero, Alcaraz won the 2026 Australian Open — a triumph which saw him become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 23-year-old has also secured ATP 500 titles in Doha and Tokyo this year, while he was sidelined for over four months between April and August due to a right wrist injury.

Prior to his collaboration with Alcaraz, Ferrero coached Alexander Zverev between July 2017 and February 2018, and he recently revealed he expects to return to the tour as a coach.

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In an interview with Punto de Break, Ferrero praised Sinner and Zverev when asked for his thoughts on the ATP Tour season so far.

“It’s hard to pick just one [thing]. What Jannik has achieved since the beginning of the year, winning so many Masters 1000 titles, is truly remarkable. Right now, the best of them all is the one up there,” said Ferrero.

“We also can’t underestimate what Sascha has accomplished; some say he did it because the others weren’t there, but Sascha has always been there, competing against Jannik and Carlos.

“It’s true he never quite beat them, but he was always very close, so let’s let him enjoy this moment. With this newfound confidence, he’ll surely be able to compete on equal terms with them.”

The former world No 1 was then asked to choose who is “the best” between Alcaraz and Sinner.

“We could give it to either of them, they’re both amazing players, it’s hard to choose,” the Spaniard replied.

“Heart-wise, I’d go with Carlos, but based on numbers, we’d have to go with Jannik.”

Ferrero’s answer is bound to raise a few eyebrows given his history with Alcaraz — who has won seven Grand Slam titles to Sinner’s five.

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