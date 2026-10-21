Juan Carlos Ferrero’s recent comments prove why he is not the right man to coach Jannik Sinner

Juan Carlos Ferrero is doing all he can to link himself to Jannik Sinner ahead of the Italian’s expected search for a new coach.

Sinner’s current coach, Darren Cahill, is expected to retire at the end of the 2026 season, which would leave the current world No 1 looking for a new coach.

There are several names currently being thrown out for Sinner’s potential new coach, including the likes of David Ferrer and Carlos Moya.

Adriano Pannatta even suggested Paolo Bertolucci should coach Sinner, but one name keeps returning to the forefront and that is Ferrero.

Ferrero has not worked with a tennis player since splitting with Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the 2025 season, but he has often made it known that he would like to coach Sinner.

Most recently, in an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Ferrero continued to link himself to Sinner, while also bringing up his previous partnership with Alcaraz.

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“Sinner is a spectacular player. I think he has already shown that, when he is at his best, he is very difficult to beat. I know this well, having worked with Carlos.

“If it were to ever happen in the future , I have already said that I understand that people , especially the Spanish, might be upset, in the sense that they might see it as a kind of slight towards Carlos and what he is capable of achieving,” said Ferrero.

“But, at the end of the day, I think I am also trying to grow as a coach and, if an opportunity of this magnitude were to arise, I think people should understand that . I will not go against anyone, least of all Carlos if it were to happen. I will never go against anyone, much less Carlos.

“But, whether the opportunity comes with Sinner or another player, it is inevitable that you will find yourself against someone. I hope people can understand that.”

It is for this exact reason that Sinner should refrain from hiring Ferrero as his coach.

While he is undoubtedly a world class coach, the entire narrative would be surrounding Alcaraz and he would be extremely negative for their rivalry.

Alcaraz and Sinner’s rivalry on the ATP Tour in recent years has been a breathe of fresh air as they appear to like each other and, while Ferrero’s involvement would undoubtedly make it more box office, it’s hard to see it not having a negative effect on Sinner and Alcaraz.

Changing coaches is always difficult in tennis, no matter the talent and drive at your disposal, and Ferrero and Sinner’s potential partnership could dominate the headlines to such a degree that it would be difficult for the Italian to adjust on the court.

It’s simply a bad idea, and Ferrero consistenty linking Alcaraz and Sinner together in his interviews, should be a major warning sign for the world No 1.