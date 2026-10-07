Juan Carlos Ferrero reveals if he would coach Jannik Sinner to get ‘revenge’ on Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos Ferrero has reiterated his openness to coaching Jannik Sinner as he explained that a potential collaboration with the Italian would not be to get “revenge” on Carlos Alcaraz.

In December last year, Alcaraz and Ferrero brought an end to a massively successful seven-year partnership that culminated in 24 titles, including six Grand Slams.

Alcaraz started attending Ferrero’s academy in Villena in 2018 when he was 15, and he became the youngest ATP world No 1 in history after winning his maiden major at the 2022 US Open aged 19.

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, is now Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked alongside Ferrero.

In an emotional statement following the split, Ferrero tellingly suggested it was not his decision to leave Alcaraz’s team as he admitted: “I wish I could have continued.”

Ferrero has made it clear multiple times this year that the prospect of working with Alcaraz’s biggest rival, Sinner, appeals to him.

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Speaking to Punto de Break in a new interview, Ferrero was asked whether he expects to be criticised if he does coach Sinner in the future.

“The people who follow Carlitos want what’s best for him, so they might be upset to see me on Jannik’s team,” said the 2003 French Open winner.

“If this had happened a month after we broke up, they might have thought I was doing it out of revenge or to spite him.

“Beyond all that, now that the relationship is over and a year has passed, what I’m trying to do is focus on my growth as a coach, on how to improve my career.

“The name shouldn’t really matter, although if it were Jannik, I know people might think that.

“People have to respect my decision and, above all, understand that if I were to join Jannik’s team in the future, it would never be to spite Carlos.”

Asked what would motivate him to work with Sinner, Ferrero replied: “To grow as a coach and to have had the opportunity to work with two of the best players of this generation.

“Just because I coached Carlos doesn’t mean I can’t coach his biggest rival. That’s how the competitive world is; sometimes you’re with one group, and then with another.

“I just ask people to respect whatever decision I ultimately make. I would never wish anything bad for Carlos.”

The former world No 1 also clarified that, while he is “eager” to return to the tour as a coach, he does not currently have a role lined up.

“I’m fine now, I’m eager. In the end, the competition is calling me,” Ferrero divulged.

“At the moment, I don’t have anything finalised, I’m telling you this with all sincerity.

“I’ll only return if something truly excites and fulfils me comes up; otherwise, I’ll just go back to being content at the academy.”

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