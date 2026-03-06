Juan Carlos Ferrero has spoken about his split with Carlos Alcaraz and revealed if he would be open to coaching the world No 1 again in the future.

In December, the tennis world was stunned when Ferrero and Alcaraz ended a seven-year partnership that featured 24 titles, including six Grand Slams.

Alcaraz started attending Ferrero’s academy in Villena in 2018 when he was 15, and he became the youngest ATP world No 1 in history after winning his maiden major at the 2022 US Open aged 19.

Ferrero, a former world No 1 and French Open winner, admitted he wished he “could have continued” as Alcaraz’s coach in an emotional message reacting to the split.

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, is now Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

Alcaraz holds a perfect 12-0 record in 2026 after winning the Australian Open and Qatar Open in his two events since parting ways with Ferrero.

In an interview with El Cafelito, Ferrero addressed how he was coping with the split and shut down claims it was related to money or training locations.

“Emotionally I’m fine, it’s been three months already, and we have to move forward,” said the 46-year-old.

“At the beginning, it was complicated because when I see Carlos play, there’s a mixture of wanting him to do very well and the sadness of not being there.

“The contract I had would be renewed at the end of the year if there were no changes. It wasn’t about money or him not wanting to train in Villena.

“In the end, we didn’t think the same way about how to continue working together, we couldn’t reach an agreement, and it was due to private matters that happened internally.”

After Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam with his 2026 Australian Open victory, he did not mention his former coach, which sparked criticism from some, including Toni Nadal.

Ferrero has insisted it did not “bother” him that Alcaraz did not thank him after his historic achievement in Melbourne.

“It didn’t bother me that he didn’t mention me. Obviously, if he had done it, I would have liked it, but I understand that he and his circle have decided not to talk about it anymore, and that’s it,” Ferrero said.

“I stick with the message he sent me when we parted ways, thanking me for everything we experienced and saying that I was crucial in getting him where he has reached.”

The Spanish tennis great also confirmed he will coach again on the tennis tour and said he would accept the chance to re-join Alcaraz’s team.

“I will return to the circuit; I feel I still have a lot to offer and have already received many offers, but I do not yet have the necessary drive to accept any of them. I know that if Carlos ever asked me to return, I couldn’t say no,” Ferrero explained.

