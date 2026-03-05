Juan Carlos Ferrero has revealed why he unfollowed Carlos Alcaraz on social media following the pair’s split and expressed his wish to have a conversation with the world No 1.

Alcaraz and Ferrero parted ways during the off-season in December, bringing an end to a high-profile and hugely successful player-coach relationship that began in 2018, when Alcaraz was 16.

The Spanish star won 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, while working with Ferrero — who is a former world No 1 and French Open champion.

Since splitting with Ferrero, Alcaraz has amassed a 12-0 record by winning the Australian Open and Qatar Open in a sensational start to 2026.

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, is now Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

Days after Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam by claiming his maiden Australian Open title, fans noticed that Ferrero had unfollowed his former protégé on Instagram. Interestingly, Alcaraz is still following Ferrero.

Ferrero breaks his silence on cutting ties with Alcaraz on social media

In an interview with El Cafelito, Ferrero explained he wanted to “separate” himself from Alcaraz on social media and declared he did not make the decision “out of spite.”

“I don’t follow him because I need a little time, to separate myself from him,” said Ferrero.

“Besides, if I look at Instagram, he pops up everywhere. In the end, I haven’t achieved anything. You follow tennis accounts and tournament accounts, and it’s the same.

“I didn’t do it out of spite. I want to see him and give him a hug. To normalise everything that’s happened, I think we still need to have a conversation. I’d like that.”

Alcaraz speaks about playing Indian Wells without Ferrero as his coach

Speaking to Eurosport, Alcaraz addressed being without Ferrero at the 2026 Indian Wells Masters.

“I would say it is what it is,” said the world No 1.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t say it’s a new team. It’s mostly the same members; we just restructured a little bit. The members are the same as before; we’re just missing one.

“Every time I come back to a tournament I played last year, it feels a little bit different. You can feel it a bit, but we try to feel as comfortable as possible on and off the court.”

Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov or Terence Atmane in his opening match in Indian Wells, where he is seeking a third title after triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

