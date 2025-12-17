Juan Carlos Ferrero has reacted to his split with Carlos Alcaraz in a heartfelt statement and admitted he wishes the partnership could have continued.

Alcaraz made the shock announcement on Wednesday that his long-standing and hugely successful player-coach collaboration with Ferrero had come to an end.

The split comes after a 2025 season that Alcaraz ended on top of the ATP Rankings after winning eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and reaching 11 finals.

The 22-year-old Spanish star had been coached by Ferrero since 2018, when he joined the 2003 French Open winner’s academy in Alicante as a 16-year-old.

The world No 1 won all 24 of his ATP Tour titles to date, including his six Grand Slams, with Ferrero in his team.

Ferrero, a former world No 1, won the ATP Coach of the Year Award in both 2022 and 2025 for his success with Alcaraz.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s full Instagram statement (translated)

“Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach pinpoints the ‘turning point’ which saved his ‘extraordinary’ 2025 season

Carlos Alcaraz proved he is ‘practically unbeatable’ in 2025, claims two-time Slam finalist

“I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.

“Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally.

“I would also like to thank the entire team for making my work easier throughout all these years. With you, I have learned that work is not just about tasks or results, but about the people who walk alongside you. Each and every one of you has left a mark on me that I will never forget.

“We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success.

“I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Alcaraz and Ferrero have not given a specific reason for the decision, but it is perhaps telling that the coach said: “I wish I could have continued.”

These six words imply that the choice may have been made by Alcaraz alone.

READ NEXT: Who can break Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s dominance? Marcos Baghdatis predicts

