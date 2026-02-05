Carlos Alcaraz’s split with Juan Carlos Ferrero has been a major talking point in tennis since it was announced in December, and the world No 1’s former coach has now made a move that has drawn plenty of attention.

Alcaraz‘s collaboration with Ferrero began when he started attending the former world No 1’s academy in Villena when he was a 16-year-old in 2018.

The 22-year-old won 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, during the highly successful partnership.

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, took over as Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

In an emotional statement, Ferrero tellingly suggested it was not his decision to part ways as he admitted: “I wish I could have continued.”

In his first tournament without Ferrero in his team, Alcaraz won his maiden Australian Open crown to become the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the career Grand Slam.

Days after Alcaraz’s triumph in Melbourne, fans have noticed that Ferrero has unfollowed Alcaraz on Instagram. The former tennis star has also stopped following Alcaraz’s fitness trainer and physiotherapist, although he still follows Lopez.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz reveals plan for his brother Alvaro to be his only coach at certain events

Carlos Alcaraz asked if he is already at same level as Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Ferrero has not commented on his decision to cut ties with Alcaraz on social media, with some interpreting it as an indication that his relationship with his former student has broken down.

Interestingly, though, Alcaraz is still following Ferrero.

What has Carlos Alcaraz about Juan Carlos Ferrero since the pair’s split?

Ahead of his Australian Open campaign, Alcaraz refused to go into details about Ferrero’s departure, but he expressed his appreciation for his former coach and insisted they remained friends.

“Well, it is something we just decide. You know, I think chapter of life, there is a time that has to be end. We decided like this,” Alcaraz explained.

“I got to say that I’m really grateful for this seven years I’ve been with Juan Carlos. I learned a lot. Probably thanks to him I’m the player that I am right now.

“But internally we decided like this. We closed this chapter in mutual. We, as I said, both are still friends, good relationship. But we just decided like this.”

What has Juan Carlos Ferrero said since the split?

“I’m trying to disconnect a bit,” Ferrero also told COPE.

“It’s too recent for me to watch the match and see the whole team. It makes you a bit melancholic and sad to see them all there and relive what happened.

“Time heals everything, and it makes things a little easier to accept. That’s why I’m not eager to watch matches. I gave it my all.

“My heart broke when it happened, but I’m recovering little by little. My heart is hurting, and I like to think that his is too. He is younger and recovers faster, but what he needs to do is move forward.

“We can’t set limits for Alcaraz. The limit is very high. He could be the best in history, but he needs to be motivated every year, with injuries respecting him

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz criticised for not mentioning Ferrero after Australian Open win by Toni Nadal

