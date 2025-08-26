Tennis great Justine Henin has criticised Daniil Medvedev for his behaviour at the 2025 US Open and asserted that it was not the first time the Russian has “gone too far.”

Medvedev lost 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-0, 4-6 to world No 51 Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic and dramatic opening round encounter in Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

Bonzi was on the brink of a straight-set victory when he had match point serving at 5-4, AD-40 in the third set. However, after the Frenchman missed his first serve, a photographer entered the court before his second serve.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth announced that Bonzi would receive another first serve due to the disruption, which sparked fury from Medvedev, who berated Allensworth and encouraged the crowd to join his protest.

The crowd frenzy that followed — during which Medvedev booed Allensworth himself — meant there was a six-minute delay before Bonzi served again.

When play resumed, Medvedev won three straight points to break back and won the set on a tiebreak before storming through the fourth set as Bonzi began to struggle physically.

The 2021 US Open winner looked set to complete a comeback, but he twice squandered a break advantage in the fifth set. Bonzi remarkably prevailed after Medvedev was struck by hand cramps late in the match.

An apoplectic Medvedev destroyed his racket and did not leave his chair until midway through Bonzi’s on-court interview.

US Open News

It was a third consecutive opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for Medvedev, who is a former world No 1. The 29-year-old has slipped to 16th in the Live ATP Rankings.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Henin did not hold back with her view on Medvedev’s conduct and argued the Russian is “the most protected player on the tour.”

“It’s not the first time he’s gone too far, so I’m finally surprised to hear [people say] that this time, Daniil Medvedev has really gone too far,” said the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“We can see images of this from recent years. Some will say that there was a strategy at that moment to break the rhythm of the match, to give himself another small chance.

“He can’t manage his frustration at all anymore, it’s making him explode, it’s becoming extremely difficult for him and quite ridiculous.

“And then you have to listen to his reactions in press conferences where bad faith is present. There is no more lucidity, there is clearly no more pleasure on the court and he complains about the fine he will receive, probably much more severe than for some players.

“We’ve commented on it a lot and we’ve always said to ourselves that he is perhaps the most protected player on the tour in relation to his lapses.

“He should have been sanctioned much more severely a long time ago. And there, we will see what will happen, but it would be well deserved.”

