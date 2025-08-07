Karen Khachanov says he is ‘super happy’ and ‘super proud’ to reach the final of the 2025 Canadian Masters, and believes that Alexander Zverev’s nerves in the crucial third-set tiebreak were crucial to his victory.

The Russian prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) over the world No 3 after saving a match point in the semi-finals of the Canadian Masters 1000.

As a result, Khachanov booked his ticket to his second showpiece match at that level after having made – and won – the final in Paris-Bercy against Novak Djokovic in 2018.

“Yeah, definitely feels good,” said the Russian, during his post-match press conference.

“As a matter of fact, you know, having a great run so far, having another opportunity to play the final in this big event. So, yeah, super happy, super proud to do it once again.

“But, I mean, there is always some stats, you know, that could be, whatever, about the Masters 1000s or 500s, you know, or Grand Slam. So, I don’t put too much attention to that, to be honest.

“You know, even though it’s been quite a few years, but at the same time during this period of time I achieved some other great results in the Grand Slams, or the other achievements, so that’s why.

“You know, when you come to this point, I would say both players deserve to win, you know, him and myself. I cannot tell you what was the difference.

“In a way that, you know, whoever puts more balls inside the court, or maybe makes more winners, less unforced errors, it’s always a question of what do you do in those important moments when it counts.

“So I would say actually I was down 3-1, then I came back to 3-All. Then, it seems he made two unforced errors. But again, maybe I put a little bit more pressure, he got a little bit more nervous, more tight. So, this is how you play in those moments.

“You try to bring your A-game, and you can win, you can lose, but it is what it is.”

In the final, the world no 16 will face Ben Shelton, who overcame Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 and reached the biggest match of his career.

Khachanov has only faced the American on one occasion, with Shelton victorious 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of Indian Wells earlier in 2025.

It was at the Canadian Masters where the Russian reached his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final, losing out to Rafael Nadal in 2018, matching that result the year after.

Since then, Khachanov failed to get past the third round.

“When I came here I didn’t like the conditions,” the world No 16 admitted.

“I can say it now. But that’s all about adjusting and adapting. I think tennis is all about that. Every week we play in different events.

“That’s why a lot of things matter sometimes on the results, so that’s why I think the question is about who adapts better. After you pass a couple of rounds, you start playing better.”