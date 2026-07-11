Karolina Muchova has called her loss to Linda Noskova in the Wimbledon final ‘just a tough defeat’, but insists her ‘dream’ of winning a Grand Slam title remains alive.

The Czech lost to her fellow countrywoman in a dramatic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 contest lasting two hours and 28 minutes.

Noskova led 6-2, 5-2 before failing to convert five championship points, allowing Muchova to take full advantage by winning the next five games to level the match.

However, after a tight opening game in the deciding set, the younger Czech pulled away and made no mistake the second time around, serving out the biggest victory of her career.

At 21 years and 236 days old, Noskova also became the youngest Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova (21 years and 116 days) in 2011.

Muchova had previously reached the final of the 2023 French Open, where she lost in three sets to Iga Swiatek.

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“Yeah, just a tough defeat,” lamented Muchova during her post-match press conference.

“I’m very disappointed. But yeah, I mean, getting to the final, I’ll definitely take that before the tournament started. I had great couple of weeks. I think with the time I’ll be happy with the results I’ve made past weeks.

“I just wanted to, you know, fight for every point. This tournament matters to me. I’m like, okay, I don’t want to lose 2-6, 2-6. I’m like, I’m going to do everything to break her serve and keep my serve. I was still believing that I can turn it around.”

Prior to the final, Muchova had already beaten three former Grand Slam champions.

In the fourth round, she defeated 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka – who had defeated world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka — was her next victim, with Muchova prevailing 7-6(4), 6-4.

The Czech then saved a match point against American Coco Gauff in a dramatic third-set tie-break to reach the showpiece match.

“I think today was one of my worst matches, I would say, from this tournament,” she later analysed.

“On the other hand, again, credit to Linda. She played well and it made it tough for me.”

Muchova went on to add: “Well, I’d say after the semifinals, it was pretty tough match. I definitely felt it physically.

“So I would say I was a little more tired after that match with Coco. I didn’t want to think of it. I was like, okay, I’m going to give it my all. I think maybe that, definitely. The nerves, as well. I really, really wanted to win today. So maybe it tied my hands a little bit today from the start.

“It will definitely take me few days. But again, I was in the finals.

“It’s still pretty great achievement. It’s a dream of mine, it’s a goal of mine to lift that Grand Slam trophy. This is a setback, but as well a motivation.”

Muchova lost in the first round of Wimbledon last year, meaning she dropped just 10 ranking points when the tournament began.

By finishing runner-up this year, she will earn 1,300 ranking points, giving her a net gain of 1,290 points.

Prior to the tournament, Muchova’s career-high ranking was world No 8 and, following her semi-final victory, she is guaranteed to rise to world No 6.