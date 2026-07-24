Katie Boulter’s marriage to Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur was one of the social tennis events of the year and now the British tennis player has cleared up a topic she did not want to reveal before her big day.

Boulter and De Minaur tied the knot on the day that Jannik Sinner won the Wimbledon final, with some cynics suggesting that choice of date suggested neither player expected to be involved in the final few days of action at the All England Club.

The couple then celebrated their marriage with a lavish occasion in Tuscany, where a host of their friends from tennis and outside of the sport enjoyed a glorious occasion in stunning surrounds.

The newlyweds have been posting images of their special on their social media platforms and Katie has also confirmed that she will no longer be known as Boulter from this point forward.

Katie de Minaur is the name now adorning her social media accounts, with the joyous occasion chronicled in the latest edition of Vogue magazine.

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The magazine revealed details of the dress worn by the bride and it had a very special touch, with this extract from the Vogue article highlighting the attention to detail that went into her dress.

“Boulter had spent months working with the British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano on a dress that was built from the corset outwards: a sweetheart neckline, a flowing lace skirt built from multiple layers, and detailing inspired by English roses,” revealed Vogue.

“Woven into the dress, by Boulter’s own hand, was a piece of fabric taken from her late grandmother’s own wedding dress.

“I wanted to feel like she was with me in Italy and it was my grandmother who taught me how to sew,” she said.

“A lace-trimmed veil that fell, in Boulter’s words, “like a waterfall down my back”, completed the look. “It was everything I envisioned,” she says of finally trying the finished dress on.

“As for de Minaur’s response when he first glimpsed his bride walking down the aisle? “It felt like a fairy tale.” He was wearing another suit by Ralph Lauren, this time a double-breasted tuxedo. “I wanted to feel like James Bond,” he says. Mission accomplished.”

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Bridesmaid’s wore green dresses and there were some familiar faces among those fulfilling the roles, with former British No 1 Laura Robson and fellow players Freya Christie and Jodie Burrage among those who were part of the wedding party.

This is undoubtedly one of the feel-good tennis stories of 2026 and Mr and Mrs De Minaur next take to the tennis court, they should have a real spring in their step.

Mr & Mrs De Minaur. pic.twitter.com/NunzMdq2Sl — Katie De Minaur (@katiecboulter) July 23, 2026

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