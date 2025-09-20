Katie Boulter says that Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup semi-final defeat to the United States of American will ‘motivate’ her for a ‘very long time’, as the country’s 45-year wait for the title continues.

The Brit was defeated by world No 7 Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4 ,6-2 to give the USA a 2-0 lead, sealing the semi-final tie in the latter’s favour.

Earlier in the day, Sonay Kartal also fell 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to world No 18 Emma Navarro.

Emma Raducanu was set to be part of the team for their previous tie against Japan, but withdrew, instead, prioritising the Korea Open.

“I always love walking out there and playing for my country,” remarked Boulter, after the loss to Pegula.

“I think for me it’s where I get my biggest wins and my lowest losses.

“At the same time I know it’s going to motivate me for a very long time. Obviously a match like that against a top-quality player, I can’t expect myself to win every time.

“I’m actually at a stage where I expect myself to win those matches, which is why it hurts more. I think that’s a good thing. I think it shows the level that I’m at and I take the positive side of that.

“I feel like my motivation’s back and I feel like it’s there every single day.”

Likewise, Kartal – who made her Billie Jean King Cup debut earlier this season – called the event ‘enjoyable’, despite the loss to Navarro.

“It was my first experience this year of playing the qualifiers and playing here,” said the world No 82.

“I think there’s a lot of emotion.

“I am gutted we couldn’t pull through it, hopefully I can take this match and give me the momentum that I was having the last few months.

“It’s these weeks that I’ve always said that are highlights in people’s careers. For me, playing these events is top three.

“It’s a huge honour to represent your country. I think these are the most enjoyable weeks, the toughest weeks. Like Katie said, it’s tough when we get this close.

“It’s been an unbelievable week for me. I’ve loved every single second.”

Latest Tennis News

Bjorn Borg admits that he ‘lost a decade’ to drugs, alcohol, and pills post-shock retirement

Victoria Mboko eyes Grand Slams as ‘the sky’s the limit’ after Canadian Open fairytale

Captain Anne Keothavong was impressed by the level that her team produced: “I think the players either side of me should hold their heads high. We really took it to the American team.

“The matches were close, there were chances in both matches, in the second set, for both players.

“I’ve said throughout the week, this competition is really important to all of us. I think you could see how much it meant to the players competing out there, how much they wanted it.

“They threw everything at it but came up short. That’s sport for you.”

Pegula successfully continued her impressive form after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open – where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka – and was delighted to help get her country over the line.

“It’s the first time I’ll be in a final,” said the world No 7.

“I think everybody in the team, it’ll be our first time so it’ll be a new experience for us, but there’s nobody else that I would rather share it with.

“We have an awesome team and awesome coaches. We’re excited to be back and hopefully we’ll take the title.”