Katie Boulter says she’s been put in a ‘tough spot’ after first match at the Japan Open

Katie Boulter picked up her second victory of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing by toppling Himeno Sakatsume in the first round of the Japan Women’s Open.

Boulter has endured an inconsistent season, but she continues to plug away on the WTA Tour.

The world No 58 is the eighth seed at the tournament and she has an outside chance of claiming the second WTA 250 title of her season, following her victory in Ostrava earlier this year.

The British star might have begun with an opening victory, but her Japan Women’s Open has not gone to plan totally so far in Osaka.

Her first round match with Sakatsume was delayed due to rain and had to be played a day later than it was initially scheduled.

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Speaking after her match, the British star said: “Yesterday was a tough spot to end at. I wanted to play last night and continue but with the rain, unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.

“It meant that I had to have the same mindset again today and just try to get over the line and focus on getting through the match. I think I did that. I didn’t want to be out here playing a third set so I’m pleased with today.”

With the schedule already backed up, Boulter can count herself lucky that she will not have to play twice in one day yet.

She will play Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the Japan Women’s Open and that match is schedule for the early hours of Wednesday, 21st October.

Boulter has already been boosted by several high-profile exits in Osaka already, which has undoubtedly improved her chances of lifting the title.

Number two seed Peyton Stearns was defeated by Katerina Siniakova, while Oleksandra Oliynykova was also beaten in her first round match against Mary Stoaina.

As a result, Boulter will not have to play another seeded player until the final at the earliest and she is the highest ranked player left in her draw.

The British star could arguably not have a better opportunity to claim a WTA title than what has presented itself at the Japan Women’s Open.

Boulter has claimed four WTA Tour titles in her career, but a win in Osaka would be her first in Asia. The star reached the final of the Hong Kong Open in 2024, but she was beaten by Diana Shnaider.

The British star’s WTA triumphs have come in Nottingham on two occasions, in San Diego, and at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic earlier this year.