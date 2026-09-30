Kei Nishikori names the best year of his career ahead of retirement

Kei Nishikori is set to retire from tennis at the culmination of his home tournament at the Japan Open.

Nishikori is a two-time winner of the Japan Open, having lifted the title in 2012 and 2014, but his fortunes will likely be very different in 2026.

The Japanese star has been given a very difficult first round tie in his last-ever event, as he has been drawn against Frances Tiafoe in Tokyo.

Nevertheless, the Japan Open will give his home fans, and tennis fans in general, the chance to wave goodbye to one of the best players of his generation.

Speaking at the Japan Open ahead of his final match, Nishikori has reflected on his career, as well as his previous performances at the tournament.

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“Very emotional. I have mixed feelings. I am excited to play in Japan. But I also know this is my last moment,” said Nishikori ahead of his match with Tiafoe.

“So, it’s kind of sad. Of course, I want to play good tennis. There’s some pressure, but it’s exciting too,” he added.

Nishikori has also looked back on his career and one year in particular stands out to the Japanese star.

“I think 2014 was my best year. Winning a title here again, it’s not easy, but I did it. I was very happy. I wish I could win a couple more but two times is good for me.”

He claimed four titles on the ATP Tour in 2014, including the second of his titles at the Japan Open. He also won events in Memphis, Barcelona, and Malaysia, which gave him the precedent to reach a career ranking high of world No 4 just a few months later.

The star also reached several high-profile finals in the 2014 season, including the Madrid Open and the US Open.

Nishikori was beaten by Rafael Nadal in Madrid, while his Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Marin Cilic. Nevertheless, he remains the only Asian man to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Japanese star claimed six ATP 500 tournament titles in his career, including two Washington Open finals. He made nine quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon in his career.

He often saved his best tennis for the US Open, however, as he not only reached the final of the Grand Slam, but he also two other semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

He also has two semifinal appearances at the ATP Finals to his name and he won a bronze medal in the Olympic singles at the Rio Games back in 2016.

All in all, Nishikori enjoyed a special career, which was even more impressive considering it was during the days of Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic.