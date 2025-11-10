There is no doubt that Emma Raducanu has the talent to continue her return to the very top of the game with Laura Robson identifying one key area that will be crucial for the British No 1 during the 2026 season.

The 2025 campaign was one of consistency for Raducanu as she started the year at No 56 in the WTA Rankings, but by March she cracked the top 50 and two months later, she hit No 36 before breaking back into the top 30 in October.

The 2021 US Open winner will finish the year at No 29 – her best position since September 2022 when she was at No 11.

Although her wait for a second career singles title continues, Raducanu reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 event for the first time with her success coming at the Miami Open while she made it the semi-final of the WTA 500 Citi Open.

Raducanu also had great matches against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, but came up short at the vital moments while she also failed to make it past the third round at the four Grand Slams.

WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings: Sabalenka’s year at No 1, Gauff wins American No 1 battle, Rybakina ends on a high

The 10 most-followed active WTA players on Instagram: ft. Sabalenka, Raducanu, Osaka

The 22-year-old was also forced to finish her season early after struggling with illness during the Asia swing.

But there is no doubt there are a lot of positives for Raducanu to look forward to in 2026 and her health and fitness will be key to her success, according to former British No 1 Robson.

“Raducanu was able to play week in, week out for the most part and lost a few close matches towards the end of the season. But overall, we’re ending 2025 just saying that she needs to be able to stay healthy and for the most part, she’s done that. That’s definitely been a key for her to rise up the rankings because I think we always knew that the level was there,” she told Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu started working with Francisco Roig, who was part of the great Rafael Nadal’s coaching team from 2005 until 2022, during the second half of the 2025 season and there is a good level of trust between the pair as the world No 29 has decided to keep the Spaniard in her player’s box.

Her first tournament of the 2026 season will be the United Cup as she will team up with Jack Draper at the team event in Australia.

Robson added: “It’s kind of like Jack. I think no matter who she’s working with, she’s always going to have the level and the talent. But I think at this point in her career, it helps to have that consistent voice. So just the fact they’re getting on really well and have the same kind of ideas for her game.

“From what I’ve seen on the practice courts, it’s like they’re gelling with the communication part. Then she’s going to have hopefully another great year. But again, we just hope that she stays healthy, that’s always the key.”