Kim Clijsters says it is “weird” to admit that Aryna Sabalenka may not be among the biggest favourites to win Roland Garros amid an indifferent clay season.

After winning Indian Wells and Miami to complete the Sunshine Double, Sabalenka headed into the clay swing in a confident mood.

However, a surprise quarter-final loss to Hailey Baptiste in Madrid, followed by a third-round exit at the Italian Open to veteran Sorana Cirstea, has set the cat amongst the pigeons heading into Paris.

The world No 1 is still the favourite in many people’s eyes, but four-time major winner Clijsters has pointed out that the red dirt somewhat neuters Sabalenka’s firepower.

And even though Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek have also not won a clay court title this season, the Belgian thinks they are more likely to lift the trophy at the French Open than Sabalenka.

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In the WTA Tour rankings race, Elena Rybakina leads the way on 4,318 points, with Sabalenka less than 300 points back in second.

Rome champion Elina Svitolina is third, whereas Italian Open runner-up Gauff and Swiatek are sixth and 10th respectively.

And although Svitolina beat Swiatek in the semi-finals last week, Clijsters thinks the four-time French Open winner is looking very dangerous again and may conquer all in Paris over the next fortnight.

She said on the latest episode of Love All, “It is [hard to bet against Swiatek when she’s playing well]. The way she played against Naomi [Osaka] was insane.

“The level she played in that match (fourth round in Rome) was incredible, running around her forehand, super aggressive, the serve, it was almost like the perfect match she played.

“When she gets to that level again, on clay she is going to be very hard to beat if she can get to that level. But it is so hard to consistently play like that.

“It’s almost weird to think that maybe Sabalenka is maybe just below an Iga and a Coco at the moment, just going off her last clay court results and the way she was playing.

“A loss here and there can happen but her shots just don’t hurt as much. The intensity is not as dictating on these clay courts.”

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