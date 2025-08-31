Former British No 1 Laura Robson didn’t know where to look as she gave her verdict on a romantic moment on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

The US Open cameras captured a special moment as a fan went down on one knee and proposed to his partner, amid wild scenes of celebration on the biggest tennis court in the world.

It appeared to be a moment to savour, but Robson was not impressed as she was asked to give her verdict on the engagement scene, as she was quick to suggest she would rather avoid such public shows of affection.

“I can’t think of anything worse,” declared Robson, in comments that were quickly put into context by her studio colleague and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, Martina Navratilova, who revealed she proposed to her partner Julia Lemigova on the same court back in 2014.

“I proposed to Julia on Ashe 11 years ago,” declared tennis icon Navratilova.

More Tennis News

How Iga Swiatek’s psychologist responded after expert claimed their relationship ‘crosses boundaries’

Emma Raducanu’s ‘two biggest hurdles’ revealed as she suffers US Open hammering

“It was during a match, they did a thing on the changeover, they showed us on the screen.

“I got down on my knee and Julia was like looking at me, I was like, ‘Can you please say something? My knees are killing me.’

“She finally said yes, it took her a while though. It was a surprise.”

These reactions tell it all… Please Martina, Laura and Tim never change pic.twitter.com/JwjQvdiNiE — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) August 30, 2025

Having been so dismissive of the idea of a proposal in front of the watching tennis world, Robson didn’t know where to look and her discomfort was not made any easier by studio guest Tim Henman, with the former British No 1 delighted to revel in her discomfort.

The incident took place during Aryna Sabalenka’s win against Leylah Fernandez, with the world No 1 asked about the moment after her win.

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” said Sabalenka.

“It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.

“I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment, and as I said on court, I wish them happy marriage.

“I don’t want this kind of proposal. But I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure!”

READ NEXT: Jelena Ostapenko had to break her silence amid racism storm – but the damage can’t be repaired