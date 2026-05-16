3EFKP14 Italy's Jannik Sinner takes a break as he plays Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini))

Jannik Sinner managed to defeat Daniil Medvedev in three sets in a match that went over two days due to a rain delay.

The Italian was yet to be truly tested at the Italian Open, but health issues allowed Medvedev to come back into the match after a stunning first set from the World No. 1.

Sinner appeared shaky, and looked on a the brink of a withdrawal in Rome, but he managed to pull through to win the match 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Medvedev.

Flavia Pennetta suggested Sinner had a panic attack on court as he looked short of breath between games while sat down at the changeover.

Sky Sports’ Laura Robson has provided an update on Sinner’s panic attack and suggested that it could be down to the pressure he has been put under at his home tournament.

“I think no matter what it is, whether it was cramp, you can see him digging into the ribs as if it was a bit of a stitch maybe. The fact it has happened before at this rate, means he doesn’t have to panic. He can play through it, take his time between points.

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“You don’t really want to speculate. Is it a panic attack? Is it not? Obviously, there’s a lot of anxiety in these big matches, especially when it’s your home crowd, especially when you’ve got all this pressure.”

Sinner has been swarmed by fans at the Italian Open and he has also been tasked with an intense publicity schedule at his home tournament.

“Just watching him move across the grounds this week has been so intense,” said Robson. “He’s got the two security guards, there’s so much attention on him in a week like this.

“Maybe it was that. The most important thing is he didn’t stress out in that moment and if it was a stitch it seemed to clear up.”

Sinner’s intense schedule at the Italian Open is nearly at its end, however, as he has just one match at the tournament left: the grand final.

The Italian will play Casper Ruud in the final, which is set to take place on Sunday, 17th May. This will be Sinner’s second consecutive final in Rome.

He reached the final of the 2025 tournament, but he was beaten in straight sets by an inspired Carlos Alcaraz.

As good as Ruud has been in Rome, he is not likely to provide as tough a challenge as Alcaraz did last season. Sinner, despite his physical issues, will undoubtedly start the match as the overwhelming favourite.

If Sinner wins the Italian Open, he will earn the Career Golden Masters, which is awarded to players who win all nine of the Masters events on the ATP Tour calendar.

Only Novak Djokovic has managed the feat previously, and the Serbian managed to win all nine titles at least two times over.