Leandro Riedi did not progress into the US Open round of 16 the way he wanted to, but the Swiss star has sealed an epic surge up the ATP Rankings nonetheless.

After victories over Pedro Martinez and 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo — the latter from two sets down — powered him into round three, Riedi was up against in-form Kamil Majchrzak in an intriguing clash on Saturday.

Much like his Swiss opponent, Majchrzak had won his second-round tie against ninth seed Karen Khachanov in five sets, though he was unfortunately unable to recover, retiring at 5-3 down in the opening set to send Riedi into the round of 16.

Having come through qualifying to enter the main draw, 23-year-old Riedi is in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time, in what is just his second major main draw appearance.

Having reached a career-high of world No 117 last summer, the Swiss is currently down at 435th in the ATP Rankings following a knee injury — and ultimately surgery — at the end of 2024.

Riedi needed a protected ranking even to enter qualifying at the US Open, though he has now claimed six straight victories to reach the fourth round.

“First of all, I feel very bad for my opponent, for Kamil,” he said.

“You don’t want to see that. I wanted to win, yes, but fair and square. But if someone knows how it feels, it’s definitely me, I would say. And maybe this is the luck I deserve a bit from my last 10 months.

“And yes, of course I’m very happy to win the second week, but I want to do it the right way. But of course, I’m very happy and proud of myself and my team.

“It’s a crazy feeling. I don’t really feel it yet that it’s actually happening. So it’s pretty cool being like just, just at the US Open, that journey.”

Having progressed all the way to round four, Riedi is now set to soar up the ATP Rankings.

As things stand, he is set to leap a staggering 271 places up to world No 164 in the ATP Live Rankings ahead of his fourth round clash against eighth seed Alex de Minaur on Monday.

However, regardless of his next match, Riedi has already made history as the lowest-ranked man to reach the fourth round of the US Open in the 21st century.

And, in the Open Era, only Jay Berger (No 730, 1985) and Aaron Krickstein (No 490, 1983) have reached this stage of the US Open at a lower ranking.

Riedi is the lowest-ranked man to reach this stage at any Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2002, when world No 1,093 Richard Krajicek — a former world No 4 and 1996 SW19 champion — made it all the way to the last eight once again.

Overall, the 23-year-old is now the seventh-lowest-ranked man since the ATP Rankings were first launched in 1973 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam.

Lowest-ranked men in R16 of a Grand Slam

1) Guy Forget, world No 1,130 – 1994 Wimbledon

2) Richard Krajicek, world No 1,093 – 2002 Wimbledon

3) Jay Berger, world No 730 – 1985 US Open

4) Alexander Volkov, world No 503 – 1987 Wimbledon

5) Aaron Krickstein, world No 490 – 1983 US Open

6) Kelly Jones, world No 447 – 1993 Australian Open

7) Leandro Riedi, world No 435 – 2025 US Open

