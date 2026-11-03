Learner Tien sends message to Jannik Sinner after losing £1.2m Six Kings Slam payday

Learner Tien has weighed in on Jannik Sinner replacing him at the Six Kings Slam

Learner Tien doesn’t hold any grudges about Jannik Sinner taking his spot at the postponed Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Sinner has been out injured with a knee injury since defending his Wimbledon title in mid-July, with the Italian shutting down his season in early October due to the issue.

As a result, American Tien took his place in the star-studded lineup, which included Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex De Minaur.

The Riyadh tournament was originally scheduled for 21-24 October, but it was pushed back to 27-30 December due to unrest in the Middle East.

Tien was set to pocket £1.2million for merely taking part in the competition, with the winner notching £3.5m. However, as Sinner is set to recover in time for the event, the 20-year-old is now stepping aside.

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Tien has earned around £1.8m in prize money in the 2026 season, so just showing up at the Six Kings Slam would have added a sizeable chunk to his haul.

But rather than be annoyed at this development, the left-hander cut a very mature figure and expressed his happiness that the five-time major winner was returning to the sport soon.

When asked if it was a surprise that Sinner might return for the postponed event, he told BB Tennis, “No, not at all. I was honestly expecting him to come back.

“Just because, with the event being pushed back, it gave him an extra two and a half months to recover and get ready to play again. I was happy to see him back playing.”

Tien was speaking after his three-set win over Adolfo Vallejo in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. The youngster, who has a career-high ranking of 12 but has fallen to 21st, will face Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the next round.

If he gets through the 22-year-old, a battle with top seed and world No 1 Zverev or Lyon Open champion Lorenzo Musetti awaits in the third round. Tien has two ATP Tour titles to his name; the first came in Metz last year and the second was in Geneva back in May.

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