Learner Tien says he is ‘grateful’ for the opportunity to play Novak Djokovic in the first round of the US Open, and hopes to, tactically, focus on his side of the court during the clash.

The American drew the 24-time Grand Slam champion in his opening match, a clash which has intrigued many tennis fans and analysts.

Much of the hype comes after Tien sensationally knocked out one-time Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev at this year’s Australian Open, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(7).

Since then, he has entered the world’s top 50 and scored four wins over top-10 opponents.

Recently, the American defeated Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka at the Canadian Masters, and upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open.

“I try to approach all my matches thinking about what I can control and trying to focus on my side of the court,” the Californian analysed, when asked by the Olympics website about how he is able to beat higher-ranked players.

“That helps, when I’m playing someone ranked [world number] five or if I’m playing someone ranked 200.

“It helps me be focused and not think of who I’m playing as much as what I need to do. Sometimes your head can go a lot of different places in those matches.

“It helps me a lot, just focusing on what I can control.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity. It’s kind of like a childhood dream that’s finally come true.

“It will be surreal to get on court with him. I’ve said a few times that I would love to play him before he retires. It’s really cool to be able to play him on a stage like this, and not at an ATP 250 or something.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Whilst Djokovic is, still, the overwhelming favourite for the encounter, he has not played since suffering a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 beatdown by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of Wimbledon – where he appeared physically compromised.

Additionally, if he is victorious, Tien would be the first player to beat the Serb in the first round of a Grand Slam since Paul Goldstein did so at the 2006 Australian Open.

Whilst Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam since the US Open 24 months ago, he has reached one Grand Slam final and four semi-finals in the period since.

Latest Tennis News

‘Tired’ Novak Djokovic drops troubling retirement hint as he scathes other players over tour scheduling

Jannik Sinner makes ‘improve’ admission as he opens up on Carlos Alcaraz rivalry

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities I’ve had this year to play some of these top guys,” Tien told USOpen.org.

“I think these opportunities will set me up for the future, for sure.”

“I always really looked up to him (Djokovic).

“I was lucky to grow up in a time where the Big Three were all playing toward their prime. I really appreciate what he’s done for the sport and what he’s achieved.”

The winner will face either Zachary Svajda or Zsombor Piros in the second round, with both successfully making their way through the qualifying rounds.

28th seed Alex Michelsen is their projected third-round opponent.