Learner Tien suggested he could be the future of American tennis as he beat his fellow young gun Ben Shelton at the Indian Wells Masters in impressive fashion.

Shelton appeared to lose belief that he could win the match long before the final point of a compelling contest, with Tien quelling the fire coming from his big-serving opponent to seal a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 win.

“It’s great. It’s great,” said Tien after booking his place in the last 16.

“I just want to say, Ben came out not feeling 100 per cent. I don’t think he’s been feeling great all week, but he’s an amazing competitor and he came out and gave it his all. So I just want to say, huge props to him.”

Tien’s win fires him closer to a place in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career and this latest win ensured he won his second career meeting with Shelton.

Shelton’s illness may add some context to this victory for Tien, but the momentum is continuing to roll for the player who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and then made an appearance in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event at Delray Beach last month.

Tien’s rise up the tennis rankings at the tender age of 20 has seen him earn praise from some big names in tennis, with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski among those lavishing praise on the rising star.

“The guy who has impressed me a lot is Learner Tien,” said Rusedski on his podcast. “He has hired a certain guy by the name of Michael Chang, former world number two, French Open winner and multiple slam finalist. He is one of the greats of the game,” said Rusedski.

“ He has gone up a notch. And let’s not forget, the guys who have won that Next Gen tournament – Tsitsipas, Sinner, Alcaraz, Draper – they haven’t done too badly.

“I have a feeling that he is one to watch out for in 2026. I hear that Chang is destroying him on the practice court. He is shocked at how many hours he is having to do on court.

“I heard that he has said something to the extent of ‘now I understand why these guys are at the very top’ because of what he is having to put in.

“I said he was a player to watch at the Australian Open and he has not disappointed. Look out for Learner Tien.”

The battle for supremacy in American tennis is one of the compelling side stories in men’s tennis, with Taylor Fritz now set to remain as US No 1 after Shelton’s defeat, but Tien may be eyeing up that position at some point in 2026.

