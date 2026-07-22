Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova was left unimpressed after her image was used in a story about the WTA’s new genetic sex-testing policy.

The WTA’s controversial rule that requires those who want to play at the top level to undergo a one-time genetic sex test came into effect on Tuesday with the move aimed to prevent transgeder women from competing on the Tour.

Previously, transgender players were able to play as long as they declared their gender as female and kept their testosterone at lower levels for a two-year period prior to competing.

But that will change as, according to the WTA, the “policy is designed to promote equal athletic opportunities in women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition for all players participating in WTA tournaments.

“Since first being introduced in ​​1975, the eligibility policy has undergone periodic review in light of developments across international sport. Following the most recent review, which included consultation with WTA members and evolving standards across women’s sport, the Board approved a new policy beginning in 2026 based on biological sex.”

WTA News

‘Absolute disgrace’ – WTA star slammed after escaping disqualification for racket throw

WTA Rankings: Barbora Krejcikova +6, Paula Badosa +22, Alex Eala drops, Emma Raducanu climbs

The statement added: “The WTA recognizes that this is a sensitive and complex issue and is committed to treating all players with dignity and implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful way. Additional detail can be found in the full policy.”

The news made headlines around the world and Outsports.com was one of the websites that covered the story and they went with the headline “WTA bans trans women from tennis tour with mandatory testing”.

But it is the decision to use an image of Noskova, who is one of the most-talked about WTA players at the moment after her Wimbledon title run, that has raised eyebrows and the world No 7 took to social media to ask “why am I here”?

There has been no answer to Noskova’s question just yet and her image remains on the website and on the Instagram post.

Linda Noskova reply on Instagram

But it has certainly opened a can of worms as an Instagram user replied: “‘Is linda noskova trans?’ That’s the exact question I asked Google, and the answer is no. Why would they use her pic in this headline?”

Another asked: “Is there a reason you chose Linda Noskova’s picture for this?”

It is certainly a topic that deserves be treated with sensitivity.