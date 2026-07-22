Rennae Stubbs believes Linda Noskova needs to make a couple of tweaks to her game if she wants to claim the No 1 ranking.

The 21-year-old lifted her first Grand Slam title this month after beating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in three rollercoaster sets at Wimbledon earlier this month.

That triumph lifted her to a career-high ranking of seven but she is still more than 3,500 points behind world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings.

Noskova is also seventh in the WTA race, with the Vsetin-born player a more reachable 1,300 points adrift of Mirra Andreeva in first.

Going by the stats, Noskova is second only to Elena Rybakina when it comes to aces (289 vs 259) this season and third behind Sabalenka (64.9%) and the Kazakhstani (64%) for the percentage of service points won (63.6%).

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The youngster, who is fourth for percentage of first serves won (73.6%), does fall down when it comes to double faults, however. Coco Gauff leads the way with 257, while Noskova is fourth-worst with 181.

According to the WTA’s website, Noskova is 38th for the percentage of second serve points won (48.8%) and Stubbs, who currently coaches Serena Williams and won six major doubles titles, feels that part of her game can still improve.

When asked if she can top the rankings one day, the Australian felt that aiming for the top three was more realistic for now, but it is certainly a possibility.

She said on the latest episode of her podcast, “There are a lot of people who think she can get to No 1 in the world. I definitely think she can be top three. To get to No 1 in the world you’ve got to be really consistent all the time. Do I think she has the capability to do that? Yes I do. I think her serve is still a bit vulnerable, her second serve in particular.

“When she lost to Talia Gibson in Australia, one of the things I said was, Martina Hingis’ mum (Melanie Molitor) has done a great thing with teaching Martina Hingis how to hit ground strokes and Belinda Bencic and Linda Noskova.

“But the one thing she doesn’t teach well, and I would not send my kid to Melanie Molitor for a serve. The thing that Noskova does well in that situation is that she’s strong and she can hit it big. But it is definitely part of her game that can get much better.

“I don’t know how she can change the service motion so much anymore. She’s 21 going on 22. But that would be an area that can get even better and bigger. If that does happen, I do think she can get to No 1 in the world because she does everything really well. She has an amazing disposition on the court.”

The stats show Noskova can also improve her return game. Indeed, she is not in the top 100 for percentage of first and second serve return points won and for return games won, she is down in 138th.

Arguably, that is an area that needs more urgent attention. Regardless, she won a Grand Slam despite those relative weaknesses.

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