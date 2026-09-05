There have been a lot of movers and shakers in the WTA Tour Live Rankings towards the end of the third round of the US Open.

Amanda Anisimova‘s difficult year continues after the 2025 US Open finalist was knocked out in the third round by Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the tournament.

The 10th seed was hoping for another deep run at Flushing Meadows but the 24th seed had other ideas as she won 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday. As a result, Anisimova drops 1,170 points after failing to defend her runner-up points from last year.

After nearly falling outside the world’s top 100 in April, the Austrian responded with a run to the final in Linz, a semi-final in Madrid, and she reached the second week in Rome, Roland Garros, and now the US Open.

Elsewhere, 22nd seed Madison Keys was 5-0 up in the third set against Qinwen Zheng and had a match point but the Chinese star somehow came back to win 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to reach the fourth round.

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Following her remarkable comeback, the 2024 Olympics Gold medal winner said, “I have to say Madison played amazingly. I don’t feel like she got up to 5-0 because I played so bad; I just think she played amazing.

“I kept telling myself keep holding every single point. Never give up. Stay there and somehow little by little it just happened. Finally one time a bit of luck is on my side. I’m so happy. I know in the last match she also did that, turned the match around.

“It’s not bad. I also did that once as well. This is the first time I turned it around from 0-5. Usually before it’s always 1-5 or 2-5. It was a very dramatic match for me. But we both showed really strong tennis. Thank you for the crowd who came to support us today. Doesn’t matter if you supported Madi or me. Thank you so much.”

When it comes to rankings changes, two-time major winner Barbora Krejcikova has dropped nine places to 38th after her first round exit and Yulia Starodubtseva is up 15 spots to a career-high 43rd amid her third-round US Open run.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova has jumped 12 places to 45th after coming through qualifying and reaching round two, Janice Tjen is down 15 to 51st after a first-round exit and Katie Boulter has risen from 62nd to 52nd after winning one match in New York.

Former world No 2 Paula Badosa has jumped to 69th from 87th and Zheng has catapulted herself up the rankings to 80th from 121st after reaching the fourth round.

Finally, Emma Raducanu is out injured with a stress fracture in her leg and that has seen her fall 19 places to 89th. That is her lowest ranking since May 2024. Below is the live WTA Rankings at the time of writing.

Live WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 8,031 (+1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 6,815 (-1)

3. Jessica Pegula, United States – 6,725

4. Coco Gauff, United States – 6,594

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,553

6. Linda Noskova, Czechia – 5,138

7. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 4,809 (+2)

8. Karolina Muchova, Czechia – 4,683 (-1)

9. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 4,619 (-1)

10. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine – 3,980 (+1)

11. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 3,363 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 2,935

13. Diana Shnaider – 2,588 (+3)

14. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 2,521 (+1)

15. Sorana Cirstea, Romania – 2,464 (+2)

16. Iva Jovic, United States – 2,280 (-2)

17. Alex Eala, Philippines – 2,276 (+1)

18. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 2,196 (-5)

19. Elise Mertens, Belgium – 2,165 (+1)

20. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 2,123 (+1)

Big ranking changes

38. Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia – 1,246 (-9)

43. Yulia Starodubtseva, Ukraine – 1,165 (+15)

45. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia – 1,121 (+12)

51. Janice Tjen, Indonesia – 1,090 (-15)

52. Katie Boulter, Great Britain – 1,062 (+10)

60. Lanlana Tararudee, Thailand – 998 (+16)

69. Paula Badosa, Spain – 954 (+18)

75. Kamilla Rakhimova, Uzbekistan (+17)

80. Qinwen Zheng, China – 893 (+41)

WHAT NEXT? Negative publicity is crushing the US Open’s image – organisers have to make changes quickly