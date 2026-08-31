The 2026 US Open is underway and the points players earned from the 2025 edition have dropped, meaning there is a new No 1 in the Live WTA Rankings.

With world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka dropping 2,000 points from her title run a year ago and Elena Rybakina only dropping 240, the two have swapped places at the top with the latter having her destiny in her own hands.

Rybakina only needs to reach the semi-final to end Sabalenka’s lengthy stint, which started in October 2024, at the top and become the 30th world No 1 in the WTA Rankings.

But there is more bad news for Sabalenka as she is in danger of also losing second spot in the rankings with Jessica Pegula only 90 points adrift in third place with and Coco Gauff another 21 points behind her compatriot in fourth place.

If Sabalenka falls early at Flushing Meadows, she could find herself at No 4 by the time the WTA Rankings are updated again on 14 September as Pegula and Gauff only need to outperform her result.

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The other changes in the Live WTA Rankings see Elina Svitolina up two places with Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek dropping one place respectively.

Naomi Osaka was a semi-finalist last year and earned 780, but with those points removed, she is down five places to No 18.

It meant the likes of Victoria Mboko (+1), Diana Shnaider (+2), Sorana Cirstea (+2) and Alex Eala (+1) all move up with the latter sitting at a provisional career high.

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world No 2 Barbora Krejcikova started the US Open at No 29, but she has already exited the tournament after losing in straight sets against Khamila Rakhimova. Having reached the quarter-final last year, the Czech dropped 420 points and is -7 to No 36.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu sits at No 70 in the official rankings following her extended absence from the tour due to a leg injury, but she is currently -14 in the Live Rankings as she dropped 130 points from last year.

Katie Boulter, meanwhile, has already won her opening match at Flushing Meadows and she is +13 to No 49.

Live WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 7,911 (+1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 6,585 (-1)

3. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,495

4. Coco Gauff United States – 6,474

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,323

6. Linda Noskova Czechia – 4,908

7. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,689 (+2)

8. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 4,563 (-1)

9. Iga Swiatek Poland – 4,389 (-1)

10. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 3,750 (+1)

11. Amanda Anisimova United States – 3,243 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,965

13. Victoria Mboko Canada – 2,521 (+1)

14. Diana Shnaider – 2,468 (+2)

15. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,234 (+2)

16. Iva Jovic United States – 2,660 (-2)

17. Alex Eala Philippines – 2,156 (+1)

18. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,076 (-5)

19. Elise Mertens Belgium – 2,045 (+1)

20. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 1,993 (+1)