Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for two weeks after being found to have ‘pushed’ an anti-doping official at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

The sanction against the former world No 1, who is the captain of Australia’s Davis Cup team, will take effect from September 25 – October 7 in order for it not to be ‘unduly punitive.’

Hewitt denied the charge of ‘offesnive conduct’ and argued that he was acting in ‘self-defence.’

However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded that he had, indeed, pushed a 60-year-old anti-doping official after his team lost their Davis Cup tie against Italy in November 2024.

As a result, Hewitt will be unable to play, captain, coach, or mentor in any official capacity during the two-week period.

Additionally, the two-time Grand Slam champion has been given a fine of around $20,000.

“The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) can today confirm that Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for two weeks following an independent tribunal ruling under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP),” said the agency in their official statement.

“Following an ITIA investigation, Hewitt, 44, was charged on 6 January 2025 with a breach of Article 7.15.1.1 of the TADP (engaging in offensive conduct towards a doping control official), after pushing a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone at the conclusion of Australia’s Davis Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in Malaga, Spain, on 23 November 2024.

“Hewitt denied the charge – which was brought by the ITIA following review of video evidence, witness statements, and interviews – citing self-defence.

“The case was referred to an independent tribunal, convened by Sport Resolutions, and chaired by Michael Heron KC.”

“On 4 August 2025, the independent tribunal chair Mr Heron ruled that the charge of offensive conduct was upheld, stating that Hewitt’s actions “did not meet the requirements of self-defence”, and that his behaviour was “not reasonable and proportionate,” it continued.

“Following both parties’ submissions on appropriate sanction, Mr Heron KC issued Hewitt a two-week suspension.

“At the chair’s discretion*, the sanction was suspended to be effective from 24 September 2025 until 7 October 2025, so as not to be ‘unduly punitive’ on Hewitt by impacting his Davis Cup schedule, and to provide the opportunity for an appeal to be lodged before the sanction enters into effect.”

“To date, no appeal has been lodged.”

Given the timing of the sanction, Hewitt is able to captain Australia’s Davis Cup team during their tie against Belgium, with the winner moving on to the final eight in Malaga.

As can be expected, the former world No 1 stated that he was ‘disappointed’ at the investigation’s conclusion.

“I’m just really disappointed about the overall decision but also the whole process and the lack of facts that have been put out,” Hewitt commented, during his pre-Davis Cup tie press conference

“I’ll be going through the appeal process with my legal team right now, so I won’t be talking about it any further.

“Right now it’s with my legal team, so we’ll be going through that (process). I won’t be making any more comments.”