The longest undefeated tournament streak in tennis as Novak Djokovic is one win away from matching it

Novak Djokovic picked up his 33rd straight victory at the China Open by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the competition.

Djokovic has won the China Open on six occasions and he is attempted to win the tournament for a seventh time in his first appearance in 11 years.

He’s looked impressive in his attempt to do exactly that, as Djokovic has now beaten Nuno Borges, Yunchaokete Bu, Alexander Zverev, and Medvedev.

The star will next play Alex de Minaur in the final and he will have much more than just the title on the line at the Beijing tournament.

Djokovic could equal the longest winning streak at an individual tournament if he can find a way past the Australian in the China Open final.

The longest winning streaks at an individual tournament

Monica Seles, 34-0 at the Australian Open Novak Djokovic, 33-0 in Beijing Rafael Nadal, 31-0 at Roland Garros

That record belongs to Monica Seles, who went 34 matches unbeaten at the Australian Open between 1991 and 1996. The tennis icon won the event three years in a row between 1991 and 1993, before taking two years away from the Grand Slam.

Upon her return, Seles won another Australian Open title in 1996 to complete the longest streak in tennis history.

It has not come anywhere near close to be broken in recent years, but Djokovic is within touching distance of matching the record.

There is every chance Djokovic will not play the China Open again, as he will be forty by the time the next tournament begins, but he will still be able to share one of the most impressive records in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic’s China Open winning streak

Victor Hănescu Viktor Troicki Fernando Verdasco Robin Soderling Marin Cilic Gong Maoxin Mardy Fish Gilles Simon John Isner David Ferrer Michael Berrer Carlos Alberto Berlocq Jurgen Melzer Florian Mayer Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Lukas Rosol Fernando Verdasco Sam Querrey Richard Gasquet Rafael Nadal Guillermo Garcia Lopez Vasek Pospisil Grigor Dimitrov Andy Murray Tomas Berdych Simone Bolleli Zhang Ze David Ferrer Rafael Nadal Nuno Borges Yunchaokete Bu Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev

Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros winning streak by defeating Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the China Open, as the King of Clay managed 31 victories in a row at the Grand Slam.

While both Seles and Nadal would go onto lose at their respective tournaments, Djokovic has a chance to retiring having never tasted defeat at the China Open.

That would be a sensational record for Djokovic to hold, and arguably one of his most impressive feats in the history of his career.

Having won 24 Grand Slams titles, spent a record 428 weeks at world No 1, and collected a staggering 101 ATP Tour titles, that would certainly saying something – but it is absolutely true.