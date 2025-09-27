Lorenzo Musetti has become the latest tennis star forced to apologise for cultural insensitivity in China in recent years after a controversial ‘coughing’ jibe in his opening-round China Open match.

Days after an agonising defeat in the Chengdu Open final, world No 9 Musetti kickstarted his China Open campaign with a battling three-set win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, though it was not his tennis many were talking about following the match.

During the contest, the former French Open and Wimbledon semi-finalist appeared to grow frustrated with a fan coughing in the stands, and proceeded to attract controversy for his response to the incident.

Musetti appeared to mumble “Those damn Chinese…they’re always coughing…come on… here,” before mimicking the cough mid-match.

The incident attracted huge attention online, with criticism directed towards the 23-year-old on social media for what has been deemed by many to be insensitive behaviour.

And the Italian, who will return to court to face Adrian Mannarino on Sunday, has now been forced to issue an apology and clarification on Instagram.

He wrote: “Dear Chinese fans, I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match.

“My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing the play. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic ‘has no thoughts of retiring and will play in 2026 and 2027’, says leading coach

Iga Swiatek makes WTA history as she hits 4 incredible milestones with China Open win

“I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans’ feelings. I deeply regret it and feel very remorseful.

“I have always admired the Chinese people and I truly appreciate playing in your country. I have been coming back to China since 2018 and I always feel very welcome here. I am grateful for the incredible support I constantly receive and for the many fans I have in China.

“Once again, I am truly sorry. I respect you deeply, I feel at home here, and I value the warmth and kindness I have always received from you.

“With respect and gratitude, Lorenzo.”

Musetti is not the first player forced to apologise for apparent cultural insensitivity in China this year, with American WTA star Taylor Townsend also apologising for social media posts earlier this month.

The 29-year-old, currently ranked world No 1 in doubles, was criticised for appearing to question Chinese food delicacies on her Instagram story while in Shenzhen for the USA’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals campaign.

And, Musetti and Townsend’s apologies come just a year after WTA stars Paula Badosa and Magda Linette were forced to apologise for their own behaviour during the Chinese swing.

Former world No 2 Badosa was forced into an apology after a member of her team posted a now-deleted picture of her Instagram in a restaurant, appearing to pull her eyes back using chopsticks.

Meanwhile, Polish star Linette attracted controversy after posting a picture arriving in Wuhan with the caption “the virus database has been updated”, in apparent reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the city.

Read Next: Aryna Sabalenka joins David Beckham in a business venture that could reap huge rewards