Lorenzo Musetti sends ‘revenge’ message to Novak Djokovic before Australian Open showdown
Lorenzo Musetti has expressed his desire to exact “revenge” on Novak Djokovic and asserted that he intends to push the 38-year-old Serb “to his maximum” ahead of the pair’s Australian Open showdown.
Musetti and Djokovic will face off in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday in what will be their 11th encounter.
Djokovic leads the head-to-head 9-1 having won the last six meetings since Musetti earned his lone victory at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters.
World No 5 Musetti defeated ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the last 16 in Melbourne on Monday.
Djokovic, who is ranked fourth, received a walkover to the quarter-finals as his fourth round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew due to injury.
Following his triumph over Fritz, Musetti looked ahead to his match against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
“Playing against Novak is always challenging, especially here, where he has won many times,” said the Italian.
“I think it will be a tough match, for sure. Of course, he’s feeling good. He hasn’t lost a set.
“He had the chance to rest for a few days. I think at this age, I think he was happy about it, of course, to try to be well-prepared and well-relaxed for this match.
“But of course, we know each other pretty well because we played a lot. Just won once against him.
“Hopefully, I’ll take my revenge, because last time in Athens we were really, really close. I feel like I have another chance now.”
The 23-year-old also addressed what makes Djokovic such a difficult opponent.
“One for sure, facing his character, his status as a player and as a champion,” Musetti said.
“The second one, the way he turns around sometimes difficult situations, raising his level, never escaping from a match. Those are the two things I guess that always Novak does.
“I think the thought that I have and the mentality that I have to put on the court in the next match against Nole is probably that one, trying to go for winning the match and not playing the match. I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum.”
Musetti is through to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time, while this is the 16th time Djokovic has reached the last eight at Melbourne Park.
