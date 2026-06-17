Lorenzo Musetti picks who he thinks is better between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Lorenzo Musetti has often teased that he might become one of a new breed of stars to challenge the duopoly of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The Italian has reached as high as World No. 5 in the past two seasons, thanks to semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and Roland Garros and quarter-final place at the US Open and the Australian Open.

Despite his surge up the rankings, Musetti has never managed to crack the Sinner and Alcaraz code, falling to them many times in recent years.

Musetti has not managed to defeat Sinner in ATP Tour competition, losing to the World No. 1 three straight times in Antwerp, Monte Carlo, and the US Open.

He’s picked up just one win against Alcaraz, which came all the way back in 2022 in the final of the Hamburg Open. Since, he’s lost seven straight times to the Spaniard, including twice at Roland Garros.

Musetti might not have a good record against either of the best two players on the ATP Tour, but he’s certain about which player has the better game.

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Speaking to L’Officiel Italia, the current World No. 15 said: “The most beautiful and most complete tennis? Perhaps the one played by Alcaraz. I think it’s the most modern tennis. Of course, Jannik is impressive.

“He reaches an almost perfect level in terms of consistency, mental strength, and ability to constantly maintain an incredible level. But in terms of aesthetics, beauty of the game, I would say Alcaraz. When they are at their best, they are the two champions who express the best tennis today.”

Both Alcaraz and Musetti have been connected in recent months as they have struggled this season with injury, missing several high-profile events at Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour.

Musetti and Alcaraz both missed Roland Garros and they have already withdrawn from Wimbledon.

A Rectus Femoris injury has derailed Musetti’s season, keeping him out of the Hamburg Open, Roland Garros, Queen’s Club, and Wimbledon, which has been unfortunate for his ranking position.

Musetti was the World No. 5 at the Australian Open, but his break from the ATP Tour has seen him drop 10 places to World No. 15 over the summer.

Thankfully for the Italian, he was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon, so he will not face a ranking decrease after the Grand Slam.

Musetti was stunned in four sets by Nikoloz Basilashvili at last year’s Wimbledon, which was most surprising as it came swiftly after the star had made the final four of Roland Garros.