Lorenzo Musetti has shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s last-minute withdrawal from the 2025 ATP Finals, which allowed him to qualify for the event.

Djokovic defeated Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a thrilling final lasting one minute shy of three hours at the inaugural Hellenic Championship in Athens on Saturday.

Shortly after the match, Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Finals in Turin citing a shoulder injury, which meant Musetti took his place at the season-ending championships.

Musetti accepted a late wildcard to compete in Athens after he fell to ninth in the Race to Turin rankings following Felix Auger-Aliassime’s run to the Paris Masters final.

The 23-year-old Italian needed to win the ATP 250 tournament in Greece to move back above Auger-Aliassime into the eighth and final qualification place, but Djokovic’s withdrawal meant Musetti could make his ATP Finals debut anyway.

Djokovic, who finished fourth in the Race to Turin, featured in the ATP Finals draw on Thursday and landed in the Jimmy Connors Group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

Musetti has taken the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s place in the group, and he will play Fritz in his opening match on Monday.

In his pre-tournament press conference at the ATP Finals, Musetti was asked about his immediate reaction to Djokovic’s withdrawal and whether he thinks the world No 4 should have made his decision earlier.

“Well, I think Novak, he was completely in the rules of the ATP, of the tournament itself,” said the Italian.

“Of course, I think the strange situation was that he was playing literally the week before the Masters (ATP Finals).

“That could be a little bit strange for a player who is already qualified. But that’s the only thing.

“Of course, when he told me at the net after the match that he was not coming, honestly we had a laugh about it. I was curious all week. I was curious if he was coming or not.

“Of course, I was trying to focus on myself. I think I made a good work at that, even if I didn’t win the final.”

