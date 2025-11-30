ATP Tour star Lorenzo Musetti has shared a sweet message on Instagram after announcing the birth of his second child, a son named Leandro.

World No 8 Musetti and his partner, long-time girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri, welcomed their second son on Saturday (November 29), with the tennis star sharing the happy news on social media.

The 23-year-old and Confalonieri previously welcomed a son named Ludovico in March 2024, with the Italian openly speaking about how fatherhood had changed the perspective of his tennis career.

“Last year, I became a father,” said Musetti, speaking at the French Open back in June.

“I think that gave me an extra responsibility. I think now I approach things in a more professional way, not just on the court, but in the daily routine.

“It’s really important for me to be in order when I practice, especially even in my free time. I enjoy so much my time with my family.

“Even if they’re not here, they’re always with me inside my heart. I think this win is for them.”

Announcing the news of Leandro’s birth on Instagram, Musetti shared a black and white photo of her and his partner holding their new baby, captioned: “29.11.25 LEANDRO.”

He also posted the further message “L’amore si moltiplica” — which translates into “Love multiplies” — further down in the post.

The world No 8 and Confalonieri received a wave of congratulations from the fellow tennis community, with fellow Italians Jasmine Paolini, Sara Errani, and former ATP star Fabio Fognini all sharing their best wishes.

Also congratulating Musetti on Instagram were the likes of ATP world No 15 Holger Rune and WTA world No 26 Marta Kostyuk, with former stars Richard Gasquet and Alex Corretja also sending messages.

The news of the birth of Musetti’s second son caps off what has been a remarkable year for the 23-year-old, who embarked on a career-best campaign in 2025.

After winning Olympic bronze and reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2024, the Italian again made his mark on the ATP Tour.

Musetti was the finalist at the Monte Carlo Masters — his first Masters 1000 final — alongside further runner-up finishes Chengdu Open and Hellenic Championship.

He was also a Madrid Open and Italian Open semi-finalist during the clay swing, later reaching the last four of Roland Garros and the quarter-final of the US Open, career-best runs at both majors.

The Italian broke into the top 10 for the first time during the clay swing and later reached a career-high of world No 6, ending his year ranked eighth after entering the ATP Finals, following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic.

