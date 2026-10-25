Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz ranking points and prize money after Lyon Open final

Lorenzo Musetti ended his four-year title drought by beating Taylor Fritz in the Lyon Open final, denting the American’s ATP Finals hopes.

Musetti rose to No 5 in the world at the start of the year but leg, thigh, and finger injuries have seen him drop outside the top 25 in the rankings.

However, the 24-year-old may have turned the corner after beating Fritz 6-3 6-4 at the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Sunday.

The American hadn’t been broken all week but he dropped serve in his first service game as Musetti made a lightning-fast start.

The Italian has had a gruelling week, playing lung-busting three-setters against Luca Van Assche and top seed Flavio Cobolli in the last two rounds.

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Heading into this showpiece event, Musetti had lost seven ATP Tour finals in a row, including a straight-sets loss to Alexander Bublik in Hong Kong right at the start of the year.

But the Italian star would not be denied this time as he served out the match to claim the third title of his career.

After winning this title, Musetti pocketed €115,195, while Fritz took home €67,200. Regarding ranking points, the former earns 250 points and the latter chalks up 165 of his own.

Musetti, who fell to the floor in celebration after beating Fritz, was up to 26th in the rankings from this final run and after conquering all before him in Lyon, he is on 1,920 points and stays in the same spot.

Fritz rose to 13th on 2,995 points in the live rankings, whereas in the Race, he is 12th on 2,695 points. That leaves him 464 points behind Rafael Jodar in ninth, who currently sits in the last ATP Finals qualification place.

That means the 28-year-old – who has lost four of his five finals this year – will need to make up a lot of ground on his rivals, starting at the ATP 500 event in Basel in the coming days.

Fritz may need to win that tournament to keep his Turin hopes alive, and also go deep at the Paris Masters, while potentially relying on his rivals slipping up. Musetti, meanwhile, is up to 28th in the Race with 1,545 points.

Round of 28: €8,120 / 0 points

Round of 16: €13,290 / 25 points

Quarter-finalist: €22,890 / 50 points

Semi-finalist: €39,505 / 100 points

Finalist: €67,200 / 165 points

Winner: €115,195 / 250 points

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