As the clay swing begins, Carlos Alcaraz has admitted it is only a matter of time before he loses the No 1 spot to Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz surprisingly admitted he will “lose the No 1 of the world” in the near future given the amount of points that Jannik Sinner stands to make up.

Heading into the clay swing, just 1,190 points separated the two top-ranked players, but it is advantageous Sinner who stands to gain as much as Alcaraz does to lose, given he did not participate in Monte-Carlo last year.

That, combined with Alcaraz’s 1,000 points to defend, means Sinner will overtake Alcaraz should he reach at least the semi-finals and the Spaniard fail to retain the trophy, but Alcaraz has admitted that losing the No 1 spot is a matter of when rather than if.

“To be honest, I’m going to lose the number one of the world,” he said after his second round victory over Sebastian Baez. “I don’t know if it’s going to be in this tournament or in the next one.

“I defend a bunch of points that are going to be really difficult to defend all.

“Even if I defend them, Jannik is going to add some points in these tournaments and he doesn’t have to defend any points in this tournament.

“So I will try to play my best, and let’s see what happens.”

After Monaco, Alcaraz has 330 points to defend from Barcelona, 1,000 from the Italian Open, and then the 2,000 of the French Open.

Sinner, meanwhile, lost 2,100 points during his doping ban last year, so will have his first points to defend in Rome. There he registered 650 for being the losing finalist to Alcaraz and then a further 1,300 for the same result in Paris.

Despite this, Alcaraz insisted he was not focusing on the battle for No 1 and wanted to use Monte-Carlo as preparation for the clay swing.

“For me, the number one of the sport is not in my mind right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to feel the best way, or as good as I can on the clay court, and let’s see how it’s going to be on the clay swing.”

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