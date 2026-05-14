The potential of a Grand Slam boycott continues to rumble on as top players express their concern about the distribution of prize money at major tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka has led the charge, while the likes of Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, and Jessica Pegula have also voiced their concern in support of the Belarusian.

“I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to kind of fight for our rights,” the World No. 1 said. “I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment.”

There has been arguments on either side of the debate, with Andy Roddick calling Grand Slam prize money ’embarrassing’, and Emma Raducanu suggesting she isn’t prepared to boycott.

Many of the top players have remained in solidarity with Sabalenka, however, and Madison Keys is the latest player to suggest she could skip a Grand Slam.

In an interview with Eurosport France, American said: “I think it’s very important that players have more of a voice when major decisions affecting them are being made. For many years, players have tried to sit down and have a discussion (with the Grand Slam organizers). It hasn’t led to much.

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“Now a large number of players have come together and agreed that if a boycott is necessary, then we will boycott. I hope it doesn’t come to that,” she continued. “But it’s great to see so many players, especially the younger ones, so eager to fight for all players.

“I think it’s one of those things that gets talked about until it actually happens. I’m also ready (to boycott). And I feel like it’s something a lot of players are willing to do. Seeing so many people willing to go that far on behalf of all players, I find that inspiring.”

Keys was talking at Trophée Clarins 2026, a WTA Challenger in Paris she is playing due to her early exit at the Italian Open at the hands of lucky loser Nikola Bartůňková.

She has only played one match on a European clay court so far this season, so opted to drop down a rung to prepare for Roland Garros.

The American defeated Fiona Ferro in her first match and she is set to play Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in her next match as she looks to get matches under her belt on clay ahead of Roland Garros.

Keys currently sits at World No. 19 in the WTA Tour rankings, but her stint at the Paris Challenger looks to have kept her inside the top 20.