Hailey Baptiste stunned world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2026 Madrid Open quarter-finals to earn the biggest victory of her career.

The world No 32 prevailed 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(6) in a pulsating encounter lasting two hours and 30 minutes to end Sabalenka’s Madrid Open title defence.

Baptiste saved six match points in a dramatic final set — five when serving at 4-5 and another with Sabalenka serving at 6-5 in the decisive tiebreak.

The American’s triumph was her fourth win against a player ranked in the top 10 and her first against a top five opponent.

The 24-year-old is just the second American to defeat a WTA world No 1 at the Madrid Open after Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 final.

Baptiste’s triumph against three-time Madrid champion Sabalenka comes after she lost to the Belarusian 6-4, 6-4 in the Miami Open quarter-finals last month.

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In her post-match press conference, Baptiste said: “I played her a few weeks ago and it was kind of a close match.

“I just got broken once in each set. So I had a better idea of how to play her, and how I should play, adjustments I needed to make.

“So, I think I just went in trying to play my game, still doing the same things that I’ve been doing, but I had a few adjustments I needed to make from the last time we played.”

Baptiste also shared her thoughts on facing world No 8 Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals at Caja Magica.

“Somebody else that I played before and lost to,” she said.

“A little bit of a revenge tour, I guess. I’m looking to go out there and play my game again and get another win.”

How has Baptiste’s run affected her WTA ranking?

Baptiste is though to her maiden WTA 1000 semi-final, and she has increased her points total by 355 points to 1,747.

Having started the Madrid Open at a career-high ranking position of world No 32, Baptiste’s run has seen her climb eight places to a projected new best ranking of 24th.

If Baptiste beats Andreeva to advance to the final, she would climb to 18th , while winning the title could see her jump as high as 15th.

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